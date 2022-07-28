The Cultural Politics of Longing and Belonging: Harvey Nichol’s latest solo exhibition blends contemporary, myths and history at the Nvrland Arts Foundation

by Amie Osness, Contributor

Presenting new ways to reflect on history while relating it to our modern world is the focus of Harvey Nichol’s most recent multidisciplinary art exhibit.

In The Cultural Politics of Longing and Belonging, Nichol uses canvas and board paintings as the main body of his work, while also portraying the diversity of his talents through sculpture, pottery and skateboard artwork.

Nichol’s images are a balance of intricacy, colour, photography, geometry and symbolism that make the viewer want to dig deeper. And this, in fact, is exactly what Nichol’s wants.

Each piece is inspired by Nichol’s own interest in lost myths, legends and history from his homeland, the Philippines. As Nichol attempts to work through his own feelings of longing for his motherland, he is also rectifying how it is he fits into his Calgarian world as an artist.

He gravitates to a specific moment and then recreates it, interlacing art modalities of the past with his own modern stylistic tendencies. One piece emanates Roman times, while another depicts cave paintings.

The result is not only does Nichol give us a visual, he calls attention back to stories that have been lost, while simultaneously creating a conversation. His goal is for viewers to take in the work, and then use the title of the piece to research and learn.

“I want to give people homework,” said Nichol.

As a group stood in front of the expansive pieces involving cave drawings, the audience chatters and gesticulates, clearly taking on an interpretation of the stories. They were working out “The Legend of Daragang Maragyon and The Origin of the Volcano, Mt. Mayon”.

This was Nichol’s aim, and he is pleased by the interaction, seeing how Calgarians are taking in not just his art but also the forgotten legends he wants to bring back.

“I love this,” Nichol said.

Nichol will be showing his work again this coming weekend in a second volume of the collaborative artist showcase, MixSix at the nvrlnd. arts foundation from Jul. 29-31.

Featuring works from artists Nu Tomi, Summer Days Ceramics, Tyler Wong, Moey Blanco, Payton and Nichol, this gallery and pop-up shop will cross mediums from sculpture, pottery, clothing and more. The collaboration highlights local talent from Calgary’s creative community and fostered within the Nvrlnd Arts Foundation.