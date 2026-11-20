Keira Solomon, Contributor

The pieces are set, and the game has begun for the master sleuth at Vertigo Theatre.

During its 50th-anniversary showcase, Calgary’s Vertigo Theatre presents a new rendition of the beloved detective in Sherlock Holmes: The Hunt For Moriarty from Nov. 14 to Dec. 19.

A classic but familiar tale

After Sherlock Holmes begins investigating the murder of a junior government clerk, more bodies begin to appear. The killings seem to lead back to one ominous figure, and in a warped game of chess Holmes needs to decide how much he can sacrifice.

The play explores themes of control, power, and the dangers of secrets, which capture current political and global issues within its framework.

The first act sets the scene, puts the players afoot, and introduces a mystery that is already in motion. Then, in the second act, the pace picks up drastically, culminating in the climax, which Jack Grinhaus, artistic director of Vertigo Theatre, describes as “a full meal.”

“[The story] does feel like it’s happening in today’s world, even though it takes place 100 years ago,” Grinhaus explains.

Despite its modern themes, it remains a classic tale and a nostalgic play to see during the holiday season.

Bringing the story to the stage

The playwright, Nick Lane, brought the theatre previous success with The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde in 2023, so when he came back to the company with the thrilling story of Sherlock Holmes, it was a perfect fit for the showcase.

Lane has experience writing captivating, long-form plays, and his British background gives the characters and story an authentic base, whereas Grinhaus brings a more Canadian perspective to the play.

“[Lane] actually understands deeply what the soul of those characters is like,” says Grinhaus.

Now that the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle are in the public domain, Lane has the opportunity to put an amazing twist on a classic tale.

While the play is making its North American premiere with Vertigo Theatre, it was performed across the UK throughout 2025 and early 2026 .

Meet the talented detective

Grinhaus believes that an important part of a good play is finding a strong lead who can guide their peers on and off stage.

Stafford Perry is just that for Vertigo Theatre. Perry’s ability to serve as a strong Calgarian lead while also filling the big but exciting shoes of Sherlock is essential to the success of the play. It is important to the theatre that they recruit local talent, and Grinhaus says this was easy with Calgary’s theatre community.

Grinhaus describes Calgary’s cohort of actors as a “huge, hungry, passionate community with a lot of talent,” which has helped shape the show to this point.

When Perry, who plays Sherlock Holmes, and Daniel Bruyere, who plays Watson, first auditioned, Grinhaus was blown away by their natural chemistry.

“It was like they’d been best friends forever,” Grinhaus says.

And, as it turns out, the two gentlemen had—they performed in plays together as teenagers, which gives Holmes and Watson the authentic, earned relationship that viewers yearn for.

“That relationship between Holmes and Watson has to be like the Batman and Robin thing,” adds Grinhaus.

Perry’s role as Sherlock, however, remains the most crucial piece in the play.

“When you take on this character, you’re taking on the lineage of everyone who’s ever played it,” Grinhaus says.

A mystery for the masses

At Vertigo Theatre, audiences are not handed the obvious answers they might expect from such a classic tale, especially when the theatre invited the famous detective himself to the stage.

For the creative team behind the production, letting the audience engage with the play and break down the clues for themselves is half the experience.

“I want them to get out those amateur sleuth brains that they love to bring to Vertigo and just try to solve that mystery,” Grinhaus says.