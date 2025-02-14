The best bands you’ve never heard of (yet)

Rylie Perry, Staff Writer |

With a new year comes a new demand for more music, more live shows, and more places to spend a night out. Luckily, Calgary-based bands have got you covered. From metal to punk to alternative, Calgary has no shortage of local talent that continues to fly under the radar.

Holding court at local bars like Whiskey Rose, Ship and Anchor, Modern Love, the Attic, and Brickwell Taphouse, these bands mark hot spots to catch some new music and have a good time. Whether you tune in on streaming services or head out to one of these venues, these musicians are some of the best local bands you’ve never heard of—yet.

Betaboys

Defined by the influence of Duran Duran and The Cars, Betaboys pay homage to the 80s’ with their New Wave sound. Sincere and fun, the Betaboys lean into the period’s iconic synth-pop, using a midi keyboard and saxophone to hone their signature sound. Following the release of their first EP, “So Shy,” in 2021, the band has played a number of Canadian festivals, including Calgary’s own BIG Winter Classic and Sled Island Music and Arts Festival. They released their second EP, “Just Yesterday,” in 2023 and are set to record their third album with Russell Broom, a JUNO Award-nominated producer. Since then, they have taken up residence in some of Calgary’s best local spots, including Dickens, King Eddy, and Ship and Anchor. However, after opening the month at the Cold Bones Festival in Drumheller, they have yet to announce any local show dates. Nonetheless, it is easy to stay up to date on their schedule through their Linktree and stream them on Spotify, Bandcamp, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Sunglaciers

Making music meant to mesmerize, Sunglaciers strike a balance between post-punk and neo-psychedelic influences. They manage to be bright yet existential, experimenting with the limits of their sound through synths and drum machines in place of guitars and drums. Their sophomore album, Subterranea, was co-produced by Calgary’s own Chad VanGaalen, a local indie legend. VanGaalen also worked on their latest release, Regular Nature, to cultivate something completely different from its post-punk predecessors. The four piece spent the majority of 2024 on their North American tour as well as attended a full roster of Canadian music festivals, including Sled Island alongside Betaboys. While Sunglaciers are regulars at the Palomino Smokehouse, you can also catch them at the Palace Theatre on Friday, Feb. 14 for Block Heater 2025, which is presented by the Calgary Folk Music Festival. Tickets are available for purchase through their Linktree. They will also be attending The Starlite Room in Edmonton on Friday, April 25, with tickets also available through their Linktree. Sunglaciers are available for streaming on most platforms, including Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music.

Iron Tusk

Marrying post-punk and heavy metal, Iron Tusk is known for their gritty riffs and anti-authoritarian outrage. From Siksika Nation, Iron Tusk is tied together by a shared sense of community, traditional metal influence, and a love of over-the-top music that enables calamity. Their newest album, Disowned, which came out in 2024 via Moments Fest Records, put them on the punk-metal map at a slew of Canadian Music Festivals, including Edmonton’s Winterruption and Calgary’s Sled Island. The band also attended the Indigenous Tattoo and Music Festival in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2024, following the release of their album. When they are not burning down festival stages, Iron Tusk frequents the Palomino Smokehouse and Dickens. Although they don’t currently have any upcoming shows announced, it is easy to stay up to date through their social media and Linktree. Iron Tusk is available for streaming on most platforms, which includes Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Bandcamp.

Crooked Spies

A melting pot of pop-punk, heavy metal, and stoner rock, Crooked Spies is unlike any other. They manage to evade all laws of genre, bending heavy garage-rock influences to create a gnarly and unique sound. Fronted by siblings Steven and Dylan Evanik, Crooked Spies has an infectious, unfiltered energy that cannot be replicated. By producing an honest experience that makes them a live must-see, they manage to cut through formalities. They released their latest album, A Lesson in Heuristics, in May of 2024, following their appearance at BIG Winter Classic in Calgary. Since then, they have been booked and busy at local bars such as Ship and Anchor, Dickens, Modern Love, and many more. You can find them next month at Dickens on March 28 and keep up to date with their schedule through their social media and Linktree. Crooked Spies can be streamed on Bandcamp, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Underground artists such as Betaboys, Sunglaciers, Iron Tusk, and Crooked Spies work to define the local music scene and provide Calgarians with something new this year that should not be missed.

Rylie Perry is a Staff Writer for The Reflector 2024-2025.