ALBUM – How to Quit Smoking

ARTIST – Dominic Fike

LABEL – Columbia Records

GRADE – B

Dominic Fike released his third album, titled How to Quit Smoking, on Oct. 30. The album captures the 30-year-old artist and new father navigating sobriety, existential anxieties and the growing pains of adulthood. Across the project, Fike combines his signature sunburned, distorted guitars and sing-rapping delivery with catchy indie pop hooks and hip-hop production.

Track seven is “WHITE KEYS,” which Fike released as a single in November 2025. It gained significant popularity during that time, becoming one of his most popular songs.

However, I felt that the last few songs really lost momentum. Fike usually switches things up mid-song to keep listeners engaged, but I found that the last few did not have that special Fike flair.

For most of the album, I felt like he was trying to prove his creativity with experimental sounds he hasn’t used often in the past. For instance, the stutter effect at the end of “CASTING CALL” or the buzzing sound in between my two favourite songs, “RENO” and “LILY WAS A CAVALIER.”

The album ends with a dialogue between imprisoned rapper Tay-K regarding fatherhood, aging, and preserving one’s inner child in “SPOTLIGHT / INNER CHILD.”

Overall, I would argue that while this album may not live up to the high standards of his earlier albums, it is a great addition to his discography with many great tracks that I know myself and others will be adding to their playlist.

—Noah Mulhern