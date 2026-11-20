ALBUM – Handshake Thugs (Single)

ARTIST – Arkells

LABEL – Arkells Music Label Inc.

GRADE – A

Now more than ever, people look to artists and celebrities to speak on divisive issues. Arkells have done exactly that with their newest single, Handshake Thugs, released Nov. 3.

The Canadian rock band has always loved an anthemic, rallying cry. This single, in particular, truly has a defiant, activist feel that has been at the root of so many iconic rock songs.

With a direct call out to the elitist one per cent, the song challenges the idea of who the real “thugs” are in today’s world.

Rather than looking at thugs as the stereotypical hoodlum committing petty crimes, Arkells turn their attention to the real criminals. The lyrics hold the plutocracy accountable, referring to them as “cowards” and stating that “beneath every fortune, there’s some kind of crime.”

What I love most about this release is the political bravery behind it. Recent events have shown just how risky speaking out can be. The world just watched Macklemore face removal from Ed Sheeran’s tour after sharing political views that challenged those in power, reminding us that there can be significant consequences for artists who refuse to stay quiet.

As expected with an Arkells song, the single has that lively rock sound fans love, and is full of catchy hooks in an almost infectious way.

It is fearless, timely and unapologetic.

—Anais Loeppky