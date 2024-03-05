Album Review: What Happened to the Beach by Declan McKenna

What Happened to the Beach?

Declan McKenna

Columbia

GRADE: A

Declan McKenna, known for his thought-provoking music that explores themes related to politics and environmental issues, released a new album, What Happened To The Beach?. This work reflects the English artist trading the gloomy streets of London for the shores of LA. This shift marks more than just a change in scenery; It reflects a period of personal growth and introspection for the 24-year-old musician— the album takes a more introspective approach, focusing on themes of joy, freedom, and self-discovery.

In collaboration with successful producer Gianluca Buccellati, known for his work with Arlo Parks and Lana Del Rey, McKenna crafts a lighter and spacier atmosphere, allowing his newfound optimism to shine through, making it equally enjoyable whether listened to on headphones or blasted in the car with friends. In comparison to his debut, What Do You Think About The Car?, which is both melancholic and honest about the modern teenage experience, this shift is intentional, as he embraces a more positive outlook on life through his maturing experiences.

The album shines brightest in its innovative sounds and exceptional lyricism, something Mckenna has proven to be skilled at. This is evident in tracks like “I Write the News,” “Mulhollands Dinner and Wine,” and “Nothing Works.” These songs offer commentary on London life and the music industry, showcasing McKenna’s knack for melodically communicating social critique. Some tracks with a soft-synth melody capture the essence of McKenna’s California-infused mindset, while still retaining a strong sense of British identity.

Overall, What Happened To The Beach? is a departure from McKenna’s previous work, but it’s a welcome evolution. By letting go of perfectionism and embracing creativity, McKenna

delivers a truly joyful album that speaks volumes about his personal journey. While some may question his newfound optimism, McKenna remains unapologetically himself, no longer attempting to speak for a generation, but simply for himself.

McKenna’s knack for crafting easy-listening tunes is evident throughout, making it suitable for a variety of settings, from solo introspection to intimate gatherings. While it may not be the soundtrack for a raucous party, What Happened to the Beach? finds its strength in its ability to evoke a sense of intimacy and connection while straying from his usual melodramatic style.

-Emma Marshall