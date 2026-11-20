This month, The Reflector conducted a nine-question survey that asked students how they felt about the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI).

Set to release on Nov. 19, GTA VI has been in the making for over a decade. The game dates back to 2015, when Rockstar North developers took their first field research trip to Miami, marking the start of what they consider their most ambitious game yet.

Following in the footsteps of Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013, GTA VI is finally here.

These results reflect the opinions of 75 respondents across every faculty.

—Rylie Perry, Arts Editor