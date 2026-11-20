Brook Van Ham, Staff Writer

Caffeine is a worldwide commodity. However, students are amongst the top consumers, shifting connotations from a pick-me-up to a coursing reliance.

The side effects of caffeine are frequently talked about and debated, yet many continue to drink it religiously.

High demands, insufficient sleep and cognitive performance are among the many explanations for why over 90 per cent of students consume caffeine regularly.

Society is routine-driven, especially in school settings where class schedules are often rigid, and expectations are high. Many consumers simply grab a coffee because it’s a daily habit and helps them fight through the day’s slumps.

Cafés are one of the top utilised spaces for studying, drawing yet another correlation.

In the academically driven world known and intensified for students — it is no wonder they reach for solace in caffeine more than the average person.

Anxiety is already raised in student populations; caffeine has been argued to add to anxiety as well as negatively impact sleep, creating this cycle of a quick solution, possibly leaving counteractive effects.

Caffeine also comes in a variety of forms. From the more recently popularised matcha, as well as tea, energy drinks and even foods like chocolate.

Not all types of caffeine have the same side effects, energy effects, or crashes. Energy drinks are known to be a quick boost, but temporary.

Matcha has health benefits from natural antioxidants and amino acids. It’s known to provide steadier energy than coffee.

Research sways, and plenty of factors influence caffeine’s effects: personal tolerance, other lifestyle choices, and more — helping combat controversies and myths around caffeine.

The words ‘reliant’ and ‘drug’ are alarming, but as long as there is a balance, is it really concerning if this worldwide stimulant is supporting social lives and studies?

If the reality is that caffeine is an outlet for positives within stressful student lives, to what extent does concern really belong?