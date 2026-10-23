The cheapest seat in motorsport might be at the desk

by · October 23, 2026

GT3 racing, such as GT Academy, is one of the disciplines of motorsport where successful sim racers have driven in. Photo courtesy of Phillip Fahlbusch / Pexels

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