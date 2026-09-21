Women’s Professional Baseball League hits it out of the park in inaugural season

by · September 21, 2026

The first season of the WPBL broke a 72-year drought of women’s professional baseball. Photo courtesy of Instagram / @kelsie_whitmore

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