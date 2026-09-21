Rachel Notley and Jason Kenney: foes to friends?

Noah Mulhern, Contributor

Rachel Notley and Jason Kenney are political adversaries, but a common threat has formed an unlikely partnership. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has launched a new campaign, Alberta and Canada: Stronger Together, with the former premiers as co-chairs.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce announced the campaign on August 25, 2026. The goal is to bring communities and businesses together to create a stronger and more stable economic future for Alberta and Canada. The campaign will focus on engaging Canadians in discussions about Alberta’s importance within a united Canada. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce recognises the concerns about public policies but assures that division isn’t the answer.

Alberta and Canada: Stronger Together is not the first campaign to highlight the strengths of a united nation. Other campaigns such as Forever Canadian have been advocating against the separatist movement.

“Do you agree that Alberta should remain in Canada?” This was the question Thomas Lukaszuk asked when he began Forever Canadian. Signature collection began July 30, 2025. Elections Alberta certified the Forever Canadians petition with 404,293 verified signatures on December 1, 2025. Over 10,000 volunteers came together in the shared goal of keeping Alberta a part of Canada.

Alberta and Canada: Stronger Together may serve a different purpose than Forever Canadian. However, they fundamentally follow the same principles and deliver the same results for Canadians: the power of unity.

“I’m so glad to see that political adversaries from the past are now working together,” said Lukaszuk. “Nobody has a monopoly on loving Canada.”

Both former premiers have been very clear about their dedication not only to Alberta, but also to Canada as a whole.

“To our fellow Canadians, we Albertans are proud Canadians,” said Kenney in his election victory speech on April 16, 2019.

Notley and Kenney have a shared commitment to Albertans and Canadians alike. Their respective parties, Notley’s New Democratic Party and Kenney’s United Conservative Party, reflect different values and beliefs. Those differences are still present, which is why their willingness to work together highlights the importance of whether Alberta should remain a part of Canada.

“It’s as if hell froze over,” says Lukaszuk.

The campaign will gather organisations, businesses and community leaders from across Canada that may be affected by questions like provincial unity or identity.

“Politics should be about hope. It should be about optimism. And it should be about the wherewithal to build something better,” said Notley during her election victory speech in 2014.

Referendum

Question 10 of the upcoming referendum is on everyone’s minds.

“Should Alberta remain a province of Canada, or should the Government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?”

Attached to the question are two answers. The first is in support of Alberta remaining a part of Canada. The second option is in favour of beginning the legal processes of creating a binding referendum for Alberta sovereignty.

The Alberta referendum is scheduled for Oct. 19. Voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting locations will be sent on a ‘Where to Vote’ card, which will be distributed at the end of the month. Elections Alberta has an online ‘Where to Vote’ tool available for anyone to access.

Advance voting will take place from Oct. 13 to 17. Voters can utilise any advance voting locations during the advance voting period. There is also the option for mailin ballots. Requests can be made until Sept. 25 and must be sent to Elections Alberta by 5 p.m. on Oct. 16.