Is Banff tourism getting out of hand?

by · September 21, 2026

A rainy bike ride in Banff. Banff National Park covers over 1.6 million acres with 96 per cent of the park being protected wilderness. Photo by Emma Voelpel

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Reflector April 2, 2026

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