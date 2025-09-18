Documentary details launch of Canada’s first women’s soccer league

by · September 18, 2025

Retired Canadian professional soccer players Christine Sinclair (left) and Diana Matheson (right) behind the scenes of The Pitch . Photo courtesy of Amy Doary PR

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector Sept. 18, 2025

Archives