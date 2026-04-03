How geopolitics is reshaping international sports

Julia Finot, Staff Writer

Geopolitical conflicts have always shaped international sports, but inconsistent enforcement and rising global tensions are putting sporting events under increasing pressure.

Critics are raising questions about fairness, safety and the role sports play as a unifying force ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

The Iranian government recently raised concerns about its men’s national soccer team competing in the United States during the World Cup. The country has expressed interest in competing as a co-host with Canada or Mexico as an alternative, in protest of American power.

“We will boycott America, but we will not boycott the World Cup,” said Mehdi Taj, the president of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran, to Fars News Agency.

Iran’s position has raised questions about how global conflict affects sports and how international competition really is.

Global tension

The international stage is no stranger to threats and safety concerns.

Between fan security, political protests and the risk of terrorism, sporting events are often targets because of their global visibility.

At the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, officials worried about cyberattacks, lone-actor terrorist attacks and political protests. Although no severe attack occurred on Italian soil, other games have not been as fortunate.

The most notable example was the Munich Massacre during the 1972 Olympics.

Since then, threats have persisted. In 1998, members of the Algerian Armed Islamic Group attempted to bomb French stadiums and hotels during the World Cup.

Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup, officials have warned security organisations of potential extremist acts linked to the United States ongoing conflict with Iran. Some analysts have speculated as to whether Iran will take retaliatory action during the tournament.

“Local government, local law enforcement, will certainly have their hands full,” said Democratic politician Nellie Pou to Fox News.

Officials have also announced that federal agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), will play a significant role in host cities.

This isn’t new

Countries involved in war or diplomatic conflicts have long been excluded from international sport.

At the 1920 Summer Olympics, Antwerp, Belgium, several nations—Austria, Germany, Hungary, Bulgaria and Turkey—were all banned following the First World War.

Germany and Japan were again excluded from international competition following the Second World War.

From 1964 to 1992, South Africa was banned from global sport due to ongoing racial segregation known as apartheid.

Most recently, Russia and Belarus have been banned from many competitions after the invasion of Ukraine, including events governed by the International Olympic Committee, FIFA, the International Ice Hockey Federation and World Rugby.

Other nations—Afghanistan, Chad, Pakistan and Zimbabwe—have also faced suspension in several tournaments.

The double standard

These decisions have raised broader questions about consistency in international sporting events.

Critics have argued that if nations such as Russia are banned due to geopolitical actions, similar consequences should apply to other countries that have engaged in international conflict.

The United States has broken the Olympic Truce by engaging in conflict with Iran only six days after the Milano Cortina games ended. The truce establishes a peaceful period seven days prior to, throughout and seven days after an Olympic Games.

In the past, countries that have broken the truce have been condemned and have had their athletes suspended from international competition.

This isn’t the first time the Americans have been called to not participate in an international competition. Before the 2026 Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) rejected requests to ban the United States from competing after its military intervention in Venezuela.

“The ability to bring athletes together, no matter where they come from, is fundamental to the future of values-based, truly global sport, which can give hope to the world,” the IOC said in a statement to Fox News. “For this reason, the IOC cannot involve itself directly in political matters or conflicts between countries, as these fall outside our remit. This is the realm of politics.”

Still, the debate remains.

Can sports still unify the world?

Sports are known to be something that brings people together. No matter race, gender or religion, everyone is able to get together and cheer for the team they love.

As global tensions rise, that ideal is being tested.

With the FIFA World Cup approaching, concerns are extending beyond the pitch.

Sports have always reflected the world around them, and right now, the world appears to be divided.