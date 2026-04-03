Canada West teams face early exit in U SPORTS University Cup

by · April 3, 2026

MRU’s Justin Lies (center) and UofS’s Josh Pillar (right) face off during the Canada West Finals. Both teams later saw their seasons come to an end at the U SPORTS University Cup. Photo by Adrian Shellard

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