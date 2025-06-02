Yvonne Ejim becomes first Calgarian to be drafted to WNBA

Selection marks third consecutive year that a Canadian was drafted into the league

Zafir Nagji, Sports Editor |

Six-foot-one-inch tall forward Yvonne Ejim made history in this year’s WNBA draft, becoming the third Albertan and first Calgarian to be drafted into the league. Chosen by the Indiana Fever with their third-round draft pick, the 33rd pick played five years at Gonzaga University, averaging 20.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in her fifth and final season and winning West Coast Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year for a second consecutive year.

Ejim has also represented Canada Basketball in international competitions, joining the Senior Women’s National Team at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and playing a key role in Canada’s bronze-medal result at the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup. Now, she joins phenom Caitlin Clark as the Fever look to set the world of women’s basketball ablaze.

Check out the full Canada Basketball write-up here and Ejim’s first interview as a part of the Indiana Fever here.