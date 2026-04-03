Ushering in a new era for Canadian baseball

by · April 3, 2026

Outside of Rogers Centre in Toronto after being swept by the Seattle Mariners in the Wild Card Series in 2022. Photo courtesy of Hugo Coulbouée/ Unsplash

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Reflector March 5, 2026

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