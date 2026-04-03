Ushering in a new era for Canadian baseball

Julia Finot, Staff Writer

The start of the 2026 Major League Baseball (MLB) season marks a new era for Canadian baseball.

After the Toronto Blue Jays’ historic yet heartbreaking loss in the World Series and Team Canada’s unexpected success at the World Baseball Classic (WBC), baseball has captured the attention of the nation.

Canada first rallied behind the Blue Jays during their World Series run. The moment united longtime baseball fans and drew in new supporters, all embracing a shared sense of national pride.

It marked the franchise’s first appearance in the Fall Classic since its 1993 championship season. While the outcome fell short of expectations, fan support remained strong.

Fan support carried into the preseason when Canada competed in the WBC.

Whether it was the World Series or the WBC, a new wave of fandom emerged across Canada. Now more than ever, the national spotlight is on baseball.

Oh, Canada

For the first time, Canada advanced to the quarterfinals of the WBC.

Held every three years, the tournament features 20 countries competing for the title of baseball’s best.

Canada finished atop their pool with a record of 3-1, defeating Cuba, Puerto Rico and Colombia.

Led by Seattle Mariners first baseman and Mississauga, Ont. native Josh Naylor, the Canadian team delivered an outstanding performance with a batting average of .241 and a .335 on-base percentage.

Building momentum from the Blue Jays’ World Series run, Canadian fans once again rallied behind their team, showing strong support on the international stage.

Beyond results, the tournament highlighted Canada’s growing strength in player development.

While Canada has not been traditionally viewed as a baseball country, this year’s WBC showed that Canada is more than just a hockey nation.

“To see the boys again and be a part of this, represent the Maple Leaf, it’s always an honour to be out here,” said Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O’Neill after the WBC. “We came further than we ever have in the past and just wish we made it even further than that.”

A new swing at things

Coming off a World Series appearance, the Blue Jays enter the 2026 season ready to compete.

Despite losing several key players, they made significant additions, creating what could be a deeper and more balanced lineup than before.

The Blue Jays parted ways with starting pitcher Chris Bassitt, relievers Genesis Cabrera and Seranthony Dominguez, and infielder Joey Loperfido.

The most notable departure was infielder Bo Bichette. Bichette was drafted by the Jays back in 2016 and has been a cornerstone of the batting order since his debut in 2019.

After weeks of speculation and reports, he signed with the New York Mets as a free agent.

While his offensive production and signature “Bo Flow” will be missed, the Blue Jays have retooled their infield with an emphasis on defensive consistency.

Toronto added pitchers Cody Ponce and Tyler Rogers, outfielder Jesus Sanchez, and infielder Kazuma Okamoto.

The headline acquisition was right-handed starting pitcher Dylan Cease.

The 30-year-old veteran debuted in the league back in 2019 and holds an ERA of 3.88 in 188 games. He will be a key addition to the Jays’ rotation.

The Blue Jays also re-signed starting pitchers Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer.

To begin the season, the Jays will be missing some key arms in their starting rotation. Trey Yesavage, Jose Berrios and Bieber all started the season on the injured list.

Even so, Toronto’s rotation remains a strength.

With Scherzer, Cease, Ponce, Eric Lauer and Kevin Gausman as the starting rotation to open the season, the Blue Jays are positioned to remain competitive.

The 2026 season signals more than just a new campaign; it reflects a growing shift in Canadian sports culture.

With renewed national interest and success on both the professional and international stage, baseball is carving out a larger place in Canada’s sporting identity.