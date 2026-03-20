Calgary Wildlife’s annual photo contest is in full swing

Serena Kanji-Ramji, Contributor

Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society’s eighth annual photo contest, “Eye for The Wild”, is in full swing. The contest kicked off on World Wildlife Day (March 3) and will run until April 15.

Answering over 8,000 calls annually, Calgary Wildlife is one of six wildlife rehabilitation centres in Alberta, and the only wildlife hospital in the Calgary area.

With over 500 species that call Alberta home, this photography competition is where local talent can showcase these amazing creatures in their natural habitat.

This year’s winners will have the opportunity to be featured in Calgary Wildlife’s 2027 calendar, as well as in the newsletter, website, and social media. Prizes are offered for the first-, second-, and third-place winners.

The judging panel for this year is packed with star local talent. The judges include Darryl MacDonald, a Calgary-based photographer whose client roster includes National Geographic; Kyle Matthews, a talented wildlife photographer; and Brian McDonald, an interactive design instructor and photographer. The panel for this competition sets the standards high for participants.

Changes in the competition

A major rule change comes this year for competitors. Photos of baby owlets are no longer being accepted. According to theofficial rules document, this new policy is in place due to the possible negative effect that photographing these animals has on both themselves and their nest.

The other rules for participants are simple and regard ethical best practice when photographing wildlife:

Do no harm and do not disturb animals for a better shot. Keep it authentic. Photographers are prohibited from luring the wildlife closer to them. Follow the environment and wildlife laws. Competitors have to be mindful of law changes based on location within the province and the type of wildlife they’re photographing. Write cutlines and captions honestly. Photographers are required to be transparent about how the photo was taken. In the photography industry, reputation is everything. Calgary Wildlife warns that the wildlife photography community will spread news of unethical photography practices quickly.

More in-depth information about this year’s rules is available on the Eye for the Wild website.

Beki Hunt, Calgary Wildlife’s executive director, says the contest does its best “to promote ethical wildlife photography practices.”

“We just want to show appreciation for all of the animals that we are so fortunate to share our spaces with in Alberta,” Hunt said. “I think it’s something that native Albertans probably take for granted and don’t realise that we’re so lucky to have wildlife living in our cities and so close to the outskirts of our cities.”

Hunt has always been an animal lover. She has been working in her role for four years, but has been involved with the organisation for five years now. She served as a board member for a year before accepting the role of executive director. Before joining Calgary Wildlife, Hunt co-founded the Taiwan Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. It is now one of the most well-respected animal welfare organisations in Taiwan.

Hunt says one of the most exciting aspects of this year’s photo contestis the youth category. Youth compete in their own bracket, and every photo must be submitted by a parent or guardian.

“It’s the first time we’re trying it,” she said. “We’ve had some youths apply in previous years. We didn’t know they were underage. We only found out after the fact. But we didn’t have any regulations around that, but we thought, why not open this up to have a youth section?”

The point Hunt wants people to take away from this contest is respect for wildlife.

“Just to remember anytime you’re out in the wild, or in our urban spaces, to give wild animals the space they need to be wild,” she said.

The contest is ongoing and requires a $15 donation to enter. For more information, head to the Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society’s website.