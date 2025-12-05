ALBUM REVIEW: The Second Best Band in Bowness 

ALBUM – The Second Best Band in Bowness

ARTIST – Sour Patch Men

LABEL – Howdy Doo Dah

GRADE – B-

A local Calgary band, Sour Patch Men recently released their debut album, The Second Best Band in Bowness.

Although it is not everyone’s cup of tea, this album is pure fun. The group’s use of eccentric noises makes it seem almost childish, but in the best way possible. When I say childish, I mean to the extent that in one song featured on the album, “Mutant Man,” ended with a fake fart noise.

The album is serving Raffi in the best way. And for those who do not know Raffi, you probably know the immensely catchy song, “Down by the Bay.”

Although some of the band’s songs carry the playful, singable quality of children’s music, that doesn’t mean the songs themselves are childish. In fact, they often include explicit lyrics.

The Sour Patch Men lean into an East Coast energy, using chant-like vocals and spirited melodies to create something both nostalgic and refreshingly bold.

The group, who often perform in and around Calgary, bring fun and charisma everywhere they go. These principles shine through this album.

Though they focus on fun and charm, their musical talent is not something to be overlooked. Within the song “The Whacker,” they showcase their artistic skill through a over two-minute-long acoustic interlude.

The Sour Patch Men are a very talented local group. If given the chance, they are definitely worth checking out for a fun time. Their music is the epitome of skipping around a campfire singing with friends on a summer night.

—Mia Smith