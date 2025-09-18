The Alberta Next Panel reaction so far

Acacia Carol, Layout Editor & Khaoula Choual, Contributor

What is Alberta Next?

Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta has an “Ottawa problem,” and to protect itself, Alberta needs to resist Ottawa’s attempt to “drain” the province’s pockets.

Smith is trying to understand how best to respond to that problem through the Alberta Next panel tour, which began holding town halls in July.

The Alberta Next Panel is made up of 16 industry leaders and community members who wish to explore policy suggestions for Alberta’s sovereignty, especially around natural resources, pension plans, and immigration.

Alberta’s Next says its goal is not entirely to separate from Canada, rather, it’s about achieving more autonomy and fair treatment without being “held back.”

The ideas and feedback received from these panels will be directed towards a 2026 referendum on how Alberta should assert its rights and responsibilities within confederation.

How are Albertans reacting?

Out of its 10 planned stops, the panel has drawn controversy and support in droves from Albertans attending or protesting the town halls.

Recently, during the Medicine Hat town hall, CBC reported that the crowd attending seemed to be in support of Smith’s proposed policies, like withholding social services for some immigrants.

However, the panel has also received public pushback in other locations. Edmonton’s panel drew 750 attendees, the largest crowd on the tour currently, some of whom voiced their discontent with the proposed policies.

That discontent has been echoed by NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi, who criticized the panel as a “sham” and “a debacle” that highlights sentiments contrary to what he has been hearing from Albertans.

He further criticized Smith’s sentiments, saying that her belief in a sovereign Alberta within a united Canada is playing both sides while platforming separatists using taxpayer money.

The panel has garnered criticism from both ends of the political spectrum, with the Republican Party of Alberta Leader Cameron Davies calling the panel a delay and distraction, offering more “political theatre” than practical action.

Who’s involved?

We’ve chosen to highlight seven panellists we believe are influential players, excluding Premier Smith, to explain their backgrounds further. However, we encourage readers to look into each panellist.MLA Rebecca Schulz

Rebecca Schulz was first elected as an MLA for the Calgary-Shaw area in 2019, and again in May 2023. She was sworn in as the Minister of Environment and Protected Areas in June 2023. She previously served as Minister of Municipal Affairs and Minister of Children’s Services. Schulz also previously worked for the Government of Saskatchewan. She is also a member of Smith’s Alberta First Committee.

Andrew Judson

Andrew Judson has worked in capital markets and private equity, with a focus on the oil and gas industry. He is the vice chairman of the conservative think tank Fraser Institute. Judson is also a director at the Calgary Police Youth Foundation.

MLA Glenn van Dijken

Glenn van Dijken currently serves as an MLA for the Athabasca-Barrhead-Westlock area with the United Conservative Party. He was first elected in May 2015. Prior to his UCP affiliation, he was with the Wildrose Party. Van Dijken was also chosen to head the Alberta First committee by Premier Smith.

Sumita Anand

Sumita Anand is the vice president of Above and Beyond Care, a private home care company in Airdrie. Anand served as president of the UCP Calgary-North East constituency association from 2021 to 2023, during which she was appointed as co-chair to the Premier’s Council on Multiculturalism.

Grant B. Fagerheim

Grant Fagerheim has served as the president and CEO of Whitecap Resources Inc. since 2009. In 2017, He became a member of the Saskatchewan Oil and Gas Hall of Fame, and in 2021, he was Saskatchewan’s Oil Person of the Year. Since 2020, he has also served as a board member of the Fraser Institute.

Michael Binnion

Michael Binnion is the Questerre Energy president and founding shareholder, and he is also the chair of the Manning Foundation, High Arctic Energy Services and Sage Roots Foundation. Binnion acts as the executive director of the Modern Miracle Network, a fossil fuel advocacy organization.

Tara Sawyer

Tara Sawyer is the recently elected Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills UCP MLA. Most recently, she acts as the chair of the grain growers in Canada, and she had previously served as the chair of Alberta Grain and Alberta Barley.

According to information collected from the UCP campaign finance records by the Progress Report, a handful of Alberta Next panellists have donated to the UCP government’s campaigns. Fagerheim has donated a total of $18,275, Binnion has donated $14,312, Judson has donated $1,500, and Anand has donated $1,426.



Other donors include Dr. Benny Xu, Dr. Akin Osakuade, and the past president of the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce, Melody Garner-Skiba. In total, the panellists donated $44,315 to the UCP.

The panel’s recommendation will be submitted to the Alberta government by Dec. 31, 2025.

Calgary is the last stop on the Alberta Next Panel tour this Sept.29.