Flames resign feisty forward for fair price

Adam Klapka becomes the latest Wrangler to graduate to NHL squad

Zafir Nagji, Sports Editor |

Calgarian hockey fans had their hearts broken at the end of the 2024/25 NHL season after the Calgary Flames missed the playoffs by just one game. However, one of the brighter narratives surrounding the team came from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wranglers, who saw many players appear on the Flames’ NHL roster. Adam Klapka is one of those rising stars and has been rewarded for his hard work, signing a two-year NHL contract worth $2.5 million on June 10. The six-foot-eight-inch tall forward made a huge impact on the team’s season, appearing in 31 games, scoring six goals, racking up four assists and 29 penalty minutes. Continuing in a long line of successful power forwards for the Calgary squad, Klapka will be a key part of the Flames’ quest to make the playoffs for the first time since 2022. For more information, check out the official write-up on the Calgary Flames’ website.