Stampeders start season strong behind new quarterback Adams

Calgary opens 2025 with back-to-back wins for the first time in over a decade

Zafir Nagji, Sports Editor |

After a disappointing 5-12-1 season in 2024, the Calgary Stampeders got aggressive in the off-season trade market, acquiring 32-year-old quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the BC Lions. Their investment is paying off handsomely as the team has started their season 2-0 for the first time in over a decade, giving the city hope of making a 16th Grey Cup appearance and winning a ninth CFL championship. After kicking off their season with a 38-26 thrashing of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at home, the Calgary Stampeders took their talents on the road and earned a 29-19 win over the Toronto Argonauts, who are the defending Grey Cup champions. Adams has been a huge part of this success, ranking fifth in passing yards (284) and twelfth in rushing yards (33) to live up to his “big play V.A.” nickname and elevate the Stampeders to the first seed in the West Division. Click here for highlights from Calgary’s season-opening win over Hamilton and here for highlights from the Stampeders’ Week 2 victory against the defending Grey Cup champions.