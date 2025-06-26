“There’s history on every corner.” Calgary artist illustrates the heart of community

Bella Coco, News Editor

Whimsy is in the air as brightly illustrated banners are about to flutter above the streets of Marda Loop, thanks to Calgary artist Natalia Ionescu.

The banners, which will be displayed this summer and remain in the neighbourhood for the next five years, are part of a revitalization effort led by the Marda Loop Business Improvement Area (BIA). Ionescu was selected from a pool of dozens of applicants for her ability to capture the area’s spirit, not through its architecture but through its history and energy.

Artistic roots

Known for her bright palettes and playful compositions, Ionescu describes her work as “whimsical, vibrant, and joyful.”

Ionescu’s creativity started during her childhood, thanks to early influences from her mother and grandmother growing up. She channeled her artistic talents through her interests in games, film, and animation, and eventually kicked off her professional journey with an acceptance to the Alberta University of the Arts (AUArts).

Her time at AUArts helped sharpen her skills and her perspective. Ionescu credits the program not just for strengthening her illustration skills, but also for teaching her to think like an artist. She says that building those fundamental skills opens up the possibility of noticing art in the everyday.

“A lot of people can learn to draw a copy or things like that, but it’s another thing to shape your thinking, be more conceptual, and be inspired by the world around you and notice things around you,” Ionescu explains.

Collaboration growth

That learning and foundation led to her first public project: a mural for Calgary Transit designed to encourage safety near the Jubilee LRT station, which became a launching point for future projects.

Ionescu says the mural promoted friendly competition between her and fellow students. With feedback from Calgary Transit’s art director, it was her first time designing in a professional context.

Designs in full bloom

When the Marda Loop BIA put out a call for artists in early 2025, Ionescu applied with a portfolio full of fanciful, colour-rich work.

Her concept leaned into the idea of “history on every corner,” drawing inspiration from local landmarks like the old Marda Loop streetcar system and King Edward School. Her banner designs even poke fun at Easter eggs, referencing Marda Loop’s past.

“I didn’t want to just draw buildings you could already see,” she explains. “I wanted to capture the feeling of the place.”

Ionescu’s vision with the designs was to also call to the importance of local history and supporting local businesses, something she has seen as overlooked in Calgary. With the recent construction updating Marda Loop impacting many of the local businesses in the area, Ionescu says that she admires how the community has stayed strong.

“I was just amazed at how much has changed since Marda Loop first started as one of the oldest neighborhoods in the area, and it has a sort of resilience to it,” Ionescu says. “I hope it also reminds people to come in and support those small businesses. A lot of the people on the community committee are small business owners in the area.”

Beyond the banners, Ionescu is currently working on her first children’s book with Calgary indie publisher Mice Type, expected to be released this fall. The story follows a young girl and her mother as they explore their neighbourhood—another tribute to slowing down and noticing the world around us.

Looking back on her journey so far, Ionescu says she wishes she’d worried less and tried more. “The worst someone can say is no,” she says. “Just apply for everything, take the risk, and keep going.”