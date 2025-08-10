Cougars athletes prepare for 2025-26 season as schedules are released

MRU kicks off 13th U SPORTS campaign in August with men’s soccer

Zafir Nagji, Sports Editor

As summer hits its peak in Calgary, Mount Royal University’s Cougars athletes are preparing for their sporting seasons to begin. With almost all of the school’s teams reaching their respective playoff tournaments and many Cougar alums signing professional contracts, expectations are justifiably high for the students in navy blue.

Opening the sporting calendar is the Cougars men’s soccer team, who will be hosting the University of Alberta Golden Bears on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. The women’s soccer squad will be on the road for their first game, travelling to Saskatoon to take on the University of Saskatchewan Huskies the following week. For the full schedule, check out the Cougars’ official website.

As the soccer teams get deep into their seasons, the Cougars’ hockey teams will take to the ice on the first weekend of October. The women’s team will be hosting the University of Saskatchewan Huskies on Friday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at Flames Community Arena, while the men’s team will be in Saskatoon to take on the Huskies the same day at 6 p.m. For the full schedule, check out the Cougars’ official website.

Soon after, the Cougars’ volleyball teams will hit the courts as the men’s squad hosts the Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack on Friday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. on Kenyon Court. The women’s team will begin their season on Friday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. when they host the University of Saskatchewan Huskies. For the full schedule, check out the Cougars’ official website.

Last but not least, the Cougars’ basketball teams will march onto the court, starting with a road trip to Edmonton as the women take on the University of Alberta Pandas on Friday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. and the men battle the University of Alberta Golden Bears at 8 p.m. For the full schedule, check out the Cougars’ official website.

All games will be available to watch on Canada West TV, and MRU students get free admission to all home games.