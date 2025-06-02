Calgary Canucks win first Centennial Cup in 30 years

Selection marks third consecutive year that a Canadian was drafted into the league

Zafir Nagji, Sports Editor |

The Calgary Canucks are keeping the love of hockey alive in Cowtown, bringing home a Centennial Cup for the second time in the team’s history as they beat the Melfort Mustangs 7-2 at the Max Bell Centre in Calgary, Alta.[/caption]After losing in last year’s semifinals to the Melfort Mustangs, the Calgary Canucks won their second National Junior A Championship in franchise history, with the last win coming in 1995. On Sunday, May 18, Calgary hosted Melfort in a vengeful rematch at the Max Bell Centre, this time in the Championship Final, and won by a 7-2 margin. Canucks defenceman Nathan Maloney took home Top Defenceman honours. Full game statistics are available here, and highlights from Hockey Canada are available for download here.