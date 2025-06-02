Calgary Canucks win first Centennial Cup in 30 years

by · June 2, 2025

The Calgary Canucks are keeping the love of hockey alive in Cowtown, bringing home a Centennial Cup for the second time in the team’s history as they beat the Melfort Mustangs 7-2 at the Max Bell Centre in Calgary, Alta. Photo courtesy of Instagram / @calgarycanucks

