Bringing a new vision of Calgarian football

Cavalry FC and Wild FC are taking to the pitch to change the sports landscape in Cowtown

Zafir Nagji, Sports Editor |

When I say, “Calgary football,” what do you see? Maybe you see the black-and-red jerseys of the eight-time CFL Grey Cup-winning Calgary Stampeders, or the red-and-yellow uniforms of the 18-time Canada West Conference Championship-winning University of Calgary Dinos collegiate football team. However, two teams in Calgary are giving the city a different type of football to envision. The Cavalry FC and Wild FC, Calgary’s professional men’s and women’s soccer teams, respectively, are taking over the football pitch and have gotten their 2025 seasons off to brilliant starts.

Let’s start with the ladies first, who have propelled the Wild FC to a 2-2-2 record in their first season in the Northern Super League (NSL), Canada’s highest division of professional women’s soccer. They join five other teams, including the Montreal Roses FC, Vancouver Rise FC, AFC Toronto, Ottawa Rapid FC, and Halifax Tides FC, in the league’s inaugural season, which began in April 2025. Conceptualized by Canadian soccer legend Diana Matheson and owned by her company, Project 8 Sports, Inc., the NSL brings a 25-match season for each club, with the league’s championship round scheduled for Nov. 15.

Wild FC’s 2-2-2 record puts them in fifth place in the NSL standings, but only the top four teams will advance to the playoff rounds. Worry not, though, Calgarian fans, as the team currently occupying the fourth seed, Ottawa Rapid FC, is tied in points with Wild FC. Even though Ottawa holds the tiebreaker, having lost one fewer game this season, Calgary still has 19 matches left to play and stands a real chance of becoming the first-ever NSL Champion. Check out their website here for more information.

Moving on to the men, Cavalry FC have already shown their mettle as a professional Canadian soccer team. Five years after finishing first in their inaugural Canadian Premier League (CPL) season in 2019, Calgary secured their first Canadian Premier League Championship in 2024 with a 2-1 win over Forge FC at home at ATCO Field.

This season, Cavalry FC have a 4-2-1 record seven weeks into the season, holding the third seed in the CPL. The Calgarian soccer squad have always maintained a staunch defence, and this season is no exception as they have conceded the fewest goals of any team in the league. For more information, head over to their official website here.

Whether watching Wild FC tear up McMahon Stadium or cheering on Cavalry FC at ATCO Field, fans will have some thrilling new summer sports squads to support in Calgary as both teams are vying for a league title this year.