ALBUM REVIEW: So Close to What

ALBUM – So Close To What

ARTIST – Tate McRae

LABEL – RCA Records

GRADE – A+

On Feb. 21, Tate McRae released another unskippable album. Since she dropped last year’s album, THINK LATER, fans have been patiently waiting for new songs—and she certainly did not disappoint.

McRae did release a few singles last year, which she then added to the completed album. Compared to her classic break-up songs, So Close To What dives into a more seductive direction, giving her music style more variety.

This album feels like healing instead of hurting and radiates confidence compared to heartbreak. “Purple lace bra” for example, embodies that teasing good girl vibe, while “Miss possessive” and “Sports car” are songs that empower her, and give her a sense of control.

“Sports car” specifically has a unique sound to it compared to her other songs, where it’s more breathy with whispered singing making it sound raspier and all the more sexy. “No I’m not in love” is about being carefree and emotionally detached, staying on the theme of not allowing someone else to manipulate your feelings.

The duet she sang with The Kid LAROI, “I know love,” gives her new album a wholesome song to balance out the more promiscuous ones. “Nostalgia” reminds me of “calgary” from THINK LATER with the tone and memories she incorporates into her lyrics, which wrapped up So Close To What beautifully.

—Daria Orth