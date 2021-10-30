Album Review: Del Water Gap by Del Water Gap

Del Water Gap

Del Water Gap

Mom + Pop Music

Score: A +

Holden Jaffe, AKA Del Water Gap released his self-titled album on Oct. 8, 2021. Many long-time fans of Jaffe were thrilled to see track 6 “Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat,” which is objectively his best and most popular song. This upbeat song will have you screaming out the lyrics “I used to call you my best friend/ way back before you were my everything/ now I’m sucking your neck” during your late-night drives. Another fan favourite, “It’s Not Fair !” features the lyrics “Want you to know I think about it/ when I’m up alone, I worry about you/ I can hardly walk through East Manhattan still/ I got caught alone in your apartment,” this track showcases his raw soft vocals and is perfect to listen to while you’re winding down.

The rest of this 12-track album takes you on an adventure of love from infatuation to jealousy, he has covered it all. The only downside to this album is that it only includes 12 songs, I need more Jaffe! Although it is still early in Jaffe’s career, he definitely is starting to forge his own path into the alternative/indie world.

— Astrid Cunanan