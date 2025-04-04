ALBUM REVIEW: Mayhem

ALBUM – MAYHEM

ARTIST – Lady Gaga

LABEL – Streamline Records and Interscope Records

GRADE – A+

On March 7, Lady Gaga released MAYHEM which really reminds me of some of her early 2000s albums. She channels her iconic pop star music we all know and love, making this another dance-floor-worthy album. Her previous singles leading up to the album, “Disease” and “Abracadabra” got me excited for what other new bangers she had in store.

My personal favourite songs from MAYHEM are probably “Garden Of Eden” and “Shadow Of A Man” which very much feel appropriate for a good car karaoke session. “Zombieboy” and “Perfect Celebrity” are top-tier examples of her edgier side of music writing. “Blade Of Grass” feels more heartfelt, and definitely a little bit emotional, but in a sad romantic way.

“The Beast” gives off dark romance energy, and is something I can picture in a movie soundtrack. Her vocals as usual are unmatched, and overall this album touched my soul the same way The Fame did when I heard it for the first time.

I’m convinced that Lady Gaga is incapable of releasing a bad song, and her newest music only made me more convinced that that’s true. When her album dropped, I locked in and listened to the entire thing as I did homework, though it was slightly distracting because I found myself getting lost in her upbeat tunes.

— Daria Orth