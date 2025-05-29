Calgary Stampede releases Coca-Cola Stage line-up

Bella Coco, News Editor

Known as the “most iconic stage” at the Calgary Stampede, the Coca-Cola Stage gives Stampeders on a budget the opportunityto enjoy live music from rising artists to global sensations. This years line up, as always, has something for everyone!

With free entry included in the purchase of admission, all you have to do is check the line up for your favesand enjoy this summer’s live playlist. Running from July 3-13 this year, you’ve got plenty of time to see headliners and discover some new music.

Let’s take a look at who’s performing during the “greatest outdoor show on Earth.”

July 3:

– Lauren Spencer Smith

– Jonah Kagen

July 4:

– Kaleo

– Amigo The Devil

– The Cat Empire

– Route 33

– Robert Adam

July 5:

– Tommy Richman

– Lilyisthatyou

– Malcolm Todd

– Devin Cuddy

– Brandon Wisham

July 6:

– Rebel Grrrlz

– Kyle McKearney

– Two Feets

– Lights

– Arkells

July 7:

– Diplo

– MC4D

– Brandi Cyrus

July 8:

– Charlotte Day Wilson

– Tinashe

– Don Toliver

July 9:

– Aminé

– Khalid

– Avenoir

July 10:

– School of Rock Douglasdale

– School of Rock Calgary

– USS

– Role Model

– Bleachers

July 11:

– Charlotte Cardin

– Lake Street Dive

– The 502S

– Thomas Thomas

– Bess Atwell

July 12:

– Naduh

– Alicia Creti

– Hayla

– Lovra

– Alesso

– Duke Dumont

July 13:

– Simple Plan

– LØLØ

– Mayday Parade

– Megan Nash

– The Martin Boys

For more information, check out calgary.stampede.com for more details on the headliners.