MRU introduces new chancellor

Khaoula Choual, Staff Writer

Mount Royal University (MRU) has introduced its new chancellor, Arlene Strom, following the board of governors’ approval. As chancellor, she will represent MRU’s public interest and become the ceremonial head.

A search committee, directed by the President and Vice-Chancellor of MRU, Tim Rahilly, including members of the board of governors, alumni association, and students’ association, recommended Strom for the role. The Board of Governors unanimously approved her appointment.

“Arlene’s values align with the mission of MRU, making her an excellent fit for this important role. Arlene’s professional experience, belief in the value of post-secondary education, and passion for community connection, including her dedication to supporting the Indigenous community, are why we are excited to welcome her as an ambassador for the university,” said Chris Lee, the chair of the MRU Board of Governors.

What does the chancellor do?

The chancellor actively participates in university and community activities. The job entails representation in formal occasions displayed by the university, such as leading convocations and granting degrees to graduating students of MRU.

Nominations for this role include someone interested in higher education and the relationship between universities and communities, someone who has a strong connection to Calgary and Alberta, and someone who will outstretch Mount Royal University’s purpose, vision, and values to everyone. The chancellor also needs to be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident with expertise and experience in ceremonies and protocols, as well as a high level of comfort in public speaking.

This field is measured in reputation, contributions, and a record of excellence. Strom’s role as chancellor would be to connect the university to the community by serving a dynamic economy, environment, and society.

“For decades, MRU has been building strong citizens who contribute to our community health, spirit, and economy from needed health care professionals to pilots to entrepreneurs,” said Strom.

This role is a four-year term, and, under provincial legislation, Storm can only serve one term. This role is a volunteer position with a reimbursement of travel expenses.

Strom will work closely with Rahilly, as an ex-officio member of the board of governors. An ex-officio is someone who serves on a board because they have another position.

Strom has replaced Dawn Farrell, MRU’s first chancellor, who was appointed in 2020.

Who is Arlene Strom?

With a long career in the oil and gas industry, Strom is seen as an accomplished leader in business and sustainability.

Strom has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Trinity Western University and a law degree and master’s degree in political science from the University of British Columbia. In 2024, Strom spent a year at Harvard University as an initiative fellow in advanced leadership.

Her list of accomplishments includes serving as the chair of the Alberta Lieutenant Governor’s Arts Awards Foundation and the Energy Transition Centre. She is also a member of the board of Nature Conservancy Canada and the advisory board of Portage Energy. Before her role at Suncor, she practiced corporate and securities law in Calgary.

She serves her commitment to post-secondary education to build relationships in the community.

She retired from her position as chief sustainability officer in late 2023, and she has served as general counsel and corporate secretary for Suncor.

“MRU is preparing students to be innovators, collaborators, and relationship builders. I am committed to MRU because of its commitment to building strong relationships with its students and to being a major contributor to the prosperity of our community,” said Strom.

What’s next?

Strom will be formally installed as chancellor during MRU’s convocation ceremonies in June.

“MRU prepares students to become lifelong learners and active global citizens. As we build on our strong partnerships off campus, Arlene will deepen our community engagement and act as a sage advisor. She is a dedicated changemaker who values building relationships, which are qualities that will help MRU take bold steps over the next four years to reach its goals,” said Rahilly.