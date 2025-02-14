Read The Reflector x MRU Write Club in our list of writer portfolios or in our print issue |

Bailey Wilson, Guest Writer |

She’s broken,

but in a cute way

Like a girl-shaped jigsaw puzzle

With none of her pieces missing

She’s just been waiting for a man to put her back together

Not like a glass that shattered in the sink

With some of the pieces lost down the drain

And sharp edges ready to cut

She smokes

but in a cool way

Like the flicker of a lighter, she’s dangerous, but only briefly

And if she happens to get burned,

she’ll just wait for a strong man to come kiss her better

Not like she needs the cigarettes to stop her hands from shaking

And the only thing holding her together

are pieces of chewed-up tobacco and gasoline

She’s crazy

but in a fun way

like spontaneous road trips at 2 am

Or an affinity for walking barefoot on concrete

Her insanity is quirky

Not like screaming, crying, and gasping for air

Or psych wards and popping pills like pez

as she holds on to the last shred of sanity

She has problems

But in a fixable way

Like a car with a flat tire

All she needs is a strong hand to guide her

and replace her broken bits with theirs

Not like complex webs that have trapped her

With trauma taking shape of a spider

Slowly creeping forward to consume

Manic pixie dream girl just needs a man

Just needs someone to support and love

Then all her problems will go away

Manic pixie dream girl doesn’t need dreams or hopes

Any goals became irrelevant the minute she met a man

Nothing but a blank slate waiting for someone to belong to

But manic pixie dream girl isn’t real

Manic pixie dream girl is a fraud

a facsimile of the complex filtered through the eyes of misogyny

distorted until she fulfilled the male desire

Because girls don’t break in a cute way

They don’t smoke in a cool way

And they aren’t crazy in a fun way.

Their problems are not solved

The moment a man loves them

Girls are complex and intricate

They’re unique and undefinable

They aren’t a concept created in Hollywood boardrooms

by men who wanted a wife to own.

So we are killing Manic Pixie Dream Girl

one Manic Pixie Dream at a time.

Bailey Wilson is a writer and a member of the MRU Write Club 2024-2025