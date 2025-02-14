Read The Reflector x MRU Write Club in our list of writer portfolios or in our print issue |

Christina Jarmics, Guest Writer |

Let’s take a car ride,

drive destinationless through

endless recurring roads and

fancy suburban neighbourhoods.

I will tell you my worries and woes

and you’ll listen to mine.

This a silent stillness, to

the perpetually passing lights,

dusted dark alleyways, and

glistening glowing signs.

Illuminated the workers,

nighttime crawlers and us.

Slow turns,

winding roads and the

GPS turned off, as we

burn the midnight fuel

with heated breaths, and

drooping eyes.

bright lights dimmed as

dusk overtook the night,

stars hidden in glimpses between

the pollution pools,

giving us an idea of

how truly tiny we are.

Insignificant existence,

but with you, I don’t feel so small.

I tell you my day with a

tightened chest that

methodically over time seems

to unwind.

You listen,

to you little girl speak,

bags pull at your eyes, beckoning

you for sleep.

Pain burns imaginary holes in your back,

and yet you listen.

Intently maneuvering,

shifting and turning,

watching my anxious expressions melt.

Sleep finds me easily those nights,

when we speak to each other,

basking in the beauty of the night.

Some nights,

the moons not there,

we sit as silent still statues,

when tears prick your babies’ eyes,

it was a rough day, but

you always make it better.

I wish one day,

to ask you the same question.

Key in hand,

morning buzz depleted and

evening snooze on the horizon.

That’s when I’ll ask,

as sun kisses moon goodnight,

with the same red puffy cheeks, and

sprung on you, out of the blue;

“would you like to go for a ride tonight?”

Christina Jarmics is a writer and a Club Executive for the MRU Write Club 2024-2025.