Album Review: Grape Fruit Season by James Vincent McMorrow

Grape Fruit Season

James Vincent McMorrow

Sony Music/ Columbia Records

Score: B-

After multiple delays, Irish singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow finally released his fifth studio album Grape Fruit Season, following his outdoor concert in Dublin back in June of 2021. McMorrow made headlines after being the first artist to hold a concert in Ireland since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Paradise”, the first track of the album starts strong. The upbeat synths, keyboards and repetitive drum beats make me reminisce of summer drives with the window down. However, after the first track, a lack of distinction from each song begins. The EDM pop beats are similar enough to one another that it starts sounding like one neverending song. Although, slower acoustic tracks such as “We Don’t Kiss Under Umbrellas Like We Used To” and “Grapefruit” showcase the rawness of his voice without any heavy altering — a side I wish we got to hear more often from him. Overall, McMorrow is an exceptional lyricist but his melodies lack the wow-factor — from his five albums, not much growth has taken place and it’s tiring to hear the same songs over and over again.

— Astrid Cunanan