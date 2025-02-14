From drama to dialogue

Punjabi theatre unpacks LMIA exploitation and leads to bigger conversations about labour manipulation and immigration abuse |

Manveet Kaur Waraich, Staff Writer |

On the crisp evening of Saturday, Sept. 19th, the Red Stone Theatre in Calgary became more than just a stage. It transformed into a platform for exposing the harsh realities faced by the Punjabi community in both Canada and India.

As the lights dimmed, an audience of over 300 settled into their seats for a night of cultural critique, empathy, and thought-provoking performance.

At the centre of it all was Sahib Singh, an award-winning director and former medical doctor, whose transformative art has been sought after in multiple cities across India, Canada, and America; taking him and his productions on a world tour.

In Calgary, he delivered his 75th show; a powerful solo performance of Sandukari Khol, Narayanya (Open the Drawer of Memories, Narayanya), a commentary upon caste injustice, the struggles of international students and corruption in India’s legal system. The second performance, LMIA, also resonated deeply with the audience, shedding light on the exploitation of migrant workers in Canada’s Labour Market Initiative Assessment (LMIA) system.

Performed by members of Calgary’s Progressive Kala Manch (also the hosting organization), LMIA delved into the unspoken and unethical practices of immigration and broke down the intricate system into understandable contentions. Its vivid storyline and lived-experience-inspired script kept the crowd intensely engaged, sparking introspection and empathy.

Unveiling a broken system

The LMIA system was originally designed to support temporary foreign workers (TFWs) in Canada, offering pathways toward permanent residency (PR) and citizenship. In theory, it promises significant benefits for both the country and foreign workers.

It helps address labour shortages—critical for essential programs like the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program (SAWP)—and enhances access to global innovation and talent. However, in practice, the system’s complexity, unaddressed loopholes, and insufficient regulation have left many vulnerable to exploitation.

Fraudulent job offers, exorbitant recruitment fees, and broken promises of PR assistance often trap workers in dire situations, leaving their dreams of a better life shattered.

Employers may pay workers less than what is stated in their contracts, pocketing the difference while shifting the financial burden of low wages and disproportionately excessive taxes onto the workers. Some also demand substantial upfront fees for hiring, only to renege on promises to support PR applications, forcing workers into years of uncertainty and exploitation.

This troubling cycle has become self-perpetuating. Workers who eventually secure PR status after enduring such hardships sometimes establish their own businesses, perpetuating the same exploitative practices on new TFWs striving for immigration. Over time, this has been rationalized, with some justifying it by claiming they too had to suffer and work tirelessly for their citizenship. Consequently, they argue, it is only fair for the next generation of TFWs to endure similar challenges.

“When abnormal and unethical practices begin to feel normal—it is then we know something is very seriously wrong,” said Singh while highlighting how this troubling cycle of exploitation has become normalized.

Delivered at the end of the performance, this line struck a chord with everyone in the audience, urging them to reflect on the deeper implications of the systemic issue. Singh felt assured that his message was being received when “a student in Calgary explained that after taking some time to reflect about what was happening and why, he kept coming back to the brutality of capitalism and underrepresentation of our community in government.”

The facts

After years of normalization, these concerns have only recently gained enough recognition to prompt legislative change. Employment and Social Development Canada has outlined new procedures to address these issues:

As of Sept. 26th, the proportion of low-wage employment in certain sectors has been reduced to 10 per cent.

Metropolitan areas with unemployment rates above 6 per cent will no longer accept low-wage applications.

The maximum duration for a low-wage position has been shortened from two years to one.

As of Oct. 28, 2024, employers will no longer be able to use attestations from lawyers and chartered professional accountants to prove their business legitimacy.

As of Nov. 8, the wage threshold separating low and high wages has increased by 20 per cent.

The most important and recent change took place on Dec. 17th, 2024. After an undercover investigation revealed that LMIA job offers were selling for up to $45,000, the federal government barricaded the path from LMIA to permanent residency by removing the 50-200 additional points they would have received for their PR application.

Apart from the foreign worker incentive changes, alterations have been made to Canada’s visa policy that has placed much more authority in the hands of border service officers. The multiple entry visa, which was once the standard for tourist entries, provided unlimited entries into Canada for 10 years, or until the expiry of the tourist’s travel documents or biometrics— whichever came first.

Now, officers will be given the authority to “exercise their judgement in deciding whether to issue a single or multiple-entry visa and in determining the validity period,” according to the Canadian immigration department.

This means that travellers entering the country are unaware of how long they will be permitted to stay in the country until they land in Canada, putting them at the mercy of the border service officer they face.

When officers are assessing travellers’ potential visa types and durations, they will review criteria such as their purpose of visit, funds, medical conditions, previous visits to Canada, and even the strength of their ties to their home country.

As for international students, Canada has flagged over 10,000 fraudulent university acceptance letters in 2024 alone and will be introducing strict penalties to immigration representatives who make fraudulent claims or deceive those seeking a study permit. A new transparent reporting system could fine these representatives up to $1.5 million.

Amongst all of these issues, Singh explained the choice to centre the play on LMIA came after extensive discussions within the Punjabi community.

“This issue is rooted in systemic inequities, but it also divides us,” he said. “Employers versus employees, immigrants versus native-born, and even generations within families. To address this at the root and hold government accountable, we must look beyond this community conflict and unify.”

Empowering youth voices and lived experience

Amid the normalization of exploitation and systemic issues, the involvement of youth in LMIA brought a fresh perspective, rooted in observation and unfiltered truth.

Highschoolers, Inayat Jawandha and Japraj Singh impressed audiences with their commanding performance, representing the often-overlooked youth perspective.

“We see everything, and we’re making our own assessments,” Jawandha remarked, highlighting the critical awareness and independence of today’s younger generation as they navigate inherited challenges.

The youth’s contribution extended beyond their role on stage—they were deeply involved in the creative process. Under the guidance of Singh, the production began with an open dialogue among the cast, spending days unpacking the complexities of LMIA exploitation and its impact, even with the extremely tight schedule of two weeks from conception to performance.

Singh ensured the script was framed around the personal perspectives of the actors, creating a production that was as authentic as it was impactful.

“As youth, when we share an opinion or thought, we’re often not taken seriously, or we’re judged instantly as either right or wrong,” Jawandha reflected. “This was one of the first times I was asked for my opinion on something so serious—and not only was it taken seriously, but it was also validated. Even if I am young, my authentic experience is just as important and strong as any others. That’s a huge takeaway for me from this experience.”

This collaborative approach resulted in a dynamic and emotionally impactful play.

Sarbjit Jawandha, Inayat’s mother and a member of the cast, praised Singh’s ability to craft a storyline.

“Watching him work and engage with everyone was art in itself,” Sarbjit said.

This passion stems from Singh’s belief that “the responsibility of a playwright is twofold: to authentically capture lived experiences and to weave in drama that fosters an emotional connection.”

“We don’t act for ourselves on stage—we act for the community,” said Sarbjit as they reflected on the play that inspired not only her but the entire cast and crew, culminating in a powerful performance.

The team’s dedication to authentically representing their community’s struggles made LMIA deeply impactful. By weaving diverse perspectives—from international students to Punjabi business owners—the play ignited a spark across the Canadian-Punjabi diaspora, and motions were made to take the entire Calgary cast alongside Singh to his next two shows in Abbotsford and Surrey, B.C. Both were extremely successful.

Transitioning from doctor to artist, Singh continues to heal his community—not through treating physical ailments but by addressing the mind, heart, and soul. His work evokes empathy and inspires meaningful change. The team’s powerful performance brought this vision to fruition and is compelling audiences to face uncomfortable truths and champion justice.

Manveet Kaur Waraich is a Staff Writer for The Reflector 2024-2025.