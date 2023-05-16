AB ELECTION 2023: The polls two weeks before the big day

By Mikaela Delos Santos, Publishing Editor

Alberta’s two dominating parties are in full force with campaigns as Albertan’s await for the provincial election day.

According to a poll done by Mainstreet Research on May 14, the United Conservative Party of Alberta (UCP) is leading the polls at 47 per cent, with the National Democratic Party of Alberta (NDP) trailing four per cent behind at 43 per cent. Four per cent of voters are undecided.

In the same poll, 26 per cent of Alberta voters are strongly in favour of current Alberta premier and UCP leader Danielle Smith. Meanwhile, 41 per cent feel strongly unfavourable.

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley has 29 per cent of voters strongly in favour of the opposition leader. Meanwhile, 39 per cent of voters feel strongly unfavourable.

Albertans will be heading to the polls on May 29.