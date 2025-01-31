How a local Filipino artist uses art to tell his story

Janine De Castro, Contributor |

A local multimedia artist, Harvey Nichol, presents his newest sculpture, Biringan, A Myth Reimagined. The sculpture stands tall and mighty, as an instrument of creativity, culture, and community.

Nichol has established himself in Calgary’s art scene through his public murals, multimedia installations, clothing, and sculptures. His work often reflects his Filipino heritage by exploring themes of identity and resilience.

His newest piece is being displayed across Brookfield Properties’ buildings, as part of his participation in the 315 Artist in Residence Program.

Calgary Arts Development has partnered with Brookfield Properties to help bring the spotlight to local artists and connect with the community. The 315 Artist Residency Program uses underutilized retail space and transforms it into a maker space where artists have the freedom to create and showcase their work.

Since May 2024, Nichol has dedicated himself to his residency and has transformed the provided space into a 4,400-square-foot lively creative studio for his work.

Over the past few months, he has been able to host workshops and organize collaborative events, all while celebrating his Filipino heritage and advocating for Filipino culture in Calgary.

“Art is not just about the artist, it’s about how it interacts with people and the space it occupies,” said Nichol.

The highlighted piece during his residency, Biringan, embodies Nichol’s journey as an artist and the stories he wishes to share through his art. The sculpture uses elements of organic and industrial design, highlighting the tension between nature and the synthetic world. The use of wood and metal draws on the balance between tradition and innovation – an ongoing theme in Nichol’s work.

“Biringan is about reclaiming space, telling our stories, and bringing culture into the public eye,” Nichol said.

Nichol draws inspiration from Filipino folklore and mythology, particularly the mythical city of Biringan, which is said to exist in a magical realm. He focuses on the connection of the past with the future and aims to create a narrative that represents the resilience of his Filipino roots alongside the evolution of culture in a rapidly changing world.

“I wanted to blend the mysticism of Filipino mythology with a futuristic vision, exploring how culture evolves and endures in a changing world.”

By hosting workshops with youth, and working with other artists to organize events during his residency, community members have been able to contribute to his creative process.

Passion to purpose

From what started as a personal hobby, a creative form of self-expression has evolved and deepened as Nichol began to see art as a medium for storytelling.

As a Filo-Canadian, his career as an artist has shifted towards exploring the complex ideas of identity, culture, and societal issues and has grown a passion for representing underrepresented communities.

“I want people to look at this piece and see not just a sculpture but a narrative that reflects resilience, identity, and the intersection of cultures,” he said.

Nichol hopes to spark a bigger conversation about the importance of representation in public art and how powerful art can be to bridge cultural divides. His residency with Brookfield Properties has given him the opportunity to showcase his vision to the general public.

Looking forward

Nichol has plans for future projects, which include a children’s book inspired by the themes presented in Biringan, as well as other creative projects that will continue to push the boundaries of art and culture.

“This sculpture is just the beginning of a larger conversation,” Nichol says. “I want to create more work that encourages people to question, reflect, and celebrate what makes us unique.”

Biringan has made a lasting impact on Calgary’s public art scene. Nichol encourages the next wave of artists to share their stories.

How to get involved in the 315 Artist Residency Program

The 315 Artist Residency Program is open to new and established artists. The residency offers support in the form of a $33,000 artist fee, access to professional resources, and opportunities for commercialization. The artists are expected to create large-scale exhibitions, host community workshops, and engage in a year-long exhibition tour across Brookfield Properties buildings in Calgary.

Artists who wish to apply can submit a proposal which should include their vision, materials needed, and plans for the residency. The application also requires a portfolio, CV, and a media kit representing their brand.

The application deadline for the next residency cycle is Feb. 20.

Janine de Castro is a Contributor for The Reflector 2024-2025.