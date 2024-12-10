Rapper “Young Thug” has been released from police custody

After two years, the founder of YSL records comes home with a strict probation |

Amirmohammad Bagheri, Staff Writer |

On May 9, 2022, Atlanta-based rapper Jeffery Lamar Williams, otherwise known as “Young Thug,” was arrested at his home by law enforcement alongside 27 other members of the alleged criminal street gang Young Slime Life (YSL). This arrest was due to racketeering and gang-related charges that included gang charges, drug charges, gun charges, leading a gang and violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

In this case, prosecutors alleged that Young Thug’s recording label was a mask, which was overshadowing and hiding an organized crime syndicate responsible for at least 70 to 80 per cent of all violent crimes committed across Atlanta. These crimes include murders, car jacks, thefts and shootings.

Williams was denied bond on several attempts and remained behind bars until the trial started in November 2023. The highly publicized trial that took place saw multiple changes in judges, multiple accusations of prosecutorial misconduct and more. It also became another example of a trial with rappers where their music is played and used against them.

On Oct. 31, 2024, Young Thug was released from jail on a plea deal after a two year trial. The inability of a possible negotiation between Williams’ side and the prosecutors passed the full responsibility of the sentence to the county’s Superior Court Judge, Paige Reese Whitaker. The rapper pleaded guilty to one gang charge, two gun charges and three drug charges with no contest concerning his RICO and gang leader charges. Judge Whitaker imposed a sentence of 40 years with the first five to be served in prison. However, she changed the latter to time served, followed by 15 years on probation.

“I take full responsibility for my crimes or charges[…] I want to say sorry to my family, my mom […] Really, everybody who has something to do with this situation,” Williams said to Whitaker. “I’m going away. I’ve learned from my mistakes[…] I came from nothing and I’ve made something, and I didn’t take full advantage of it. I’m sorry.”

Whitaker appreciated his heartfelt speech and the fact that he realized his impact on people around the world. She also reminded him about the fact that young people tend to emulate the various vulgar behaviours presented in his songs.

Williams’ probation terms are relatively very strict. These limitations include 100 hours of community service and no contacts initiated with gang members or former co-defendants except his brother and fellow rapper Gunna. Additionally, as a requirement, Williams is to host anti-gang and anti-gun presentations at least four times per year at schools or community organizations involving children.

As stated by PBS, the famous rapper must also stay away from Metropolitan Atlanta for the first 10 years of his probation unless there are weddings, funerals, graduations or serious illness of family members. While Williams is still allowed to travel locally or internationally for work, he has to be inclined to submit to random drug screens as well as never possess a firearm.

Williams must also stay away from mentioning anything that has to do with violence or promoting gang related activities in his songs. In addition, Williams must also not show hand signs or terminologies that promote his crimes. If Williams ever violates these terms, he will be required to serve 20 years in prison. On the contrary, a successful completion will grant him 20 years of time served.

Since his release, Young Thug has promised a new song on social media. Although his new music will be much more tame than what it used to be, his fans are ready to see this new chapter in his music career. With over 250, 000 likes on his posts on X alone, it is clear that Young Thug’s fans are ready to listen and support him through his new music.

Amirmohammad Bagheri is a Staff Writer for The Reflector 2024-2025.