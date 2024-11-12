A fishy problem: A call to action for watershed restoration

Brennan French, Contributor |



Alberta is home to many beautiful and delicate watersheds that hold multiple species of trout which are quite popular in the eyes of anglers worldwide. Many of the watersheds in the Calgary area drain into the Bow River watershed.

However, due to the decline in water quality, improper handling, and genetic hybridization, species such as the Westslope cutthroat have taken on an at-risk status. Many of the watersheds in Alberta have seen drastic changes following increases in temperatures, hybridization within fish species, human pollutants, and the way these ecosystems are misunderstood.

The introduction of chlorides into waterways is called salinization. Organisms require a small amount of chloride from natural organic deposits, but the addition of human pollutants from chemicals can decrease the water quality.

As a result of this decline in water quality and overall watershed health, the native Oncorhynchus clarkii lewisi (commonly known as the Westslope cutthroat trout) has seen a significant drop in population as observed in these waterways.

Elbow River Watershed Partnership (ERWP) executive director Flora Giesbrecht, spoke on how water management and observation of the water quality has shown some interesting data.

“The quality seems to have been maintained in terms of chemistry but with a couple of spikes in chlorides,” says Giesbrecht. “It’d be interesting to capture that information on a more steady basis and feel and get a better understanding of road salts or other sources of chloride.”

The effects of an increase in salinity can show a disruption in invertebrates and organisms such as trout in waterways, as well as damage to the plant life that is intertwined with soil that absorbs that contaminated water.

Giesbrecht explains that the ERWP is using a system known as Canadian Aquatic Biomonitoring. This system captures and analyzes aquatic invertebrates, which can indicate changes in water quality.

An increase or decrease in specific invertebrate populations, like the mayfly, could indicate oxygen level changes in the water. More specifically, if we saw a drop in oxygen levels, this could indicate a rise in temperature within the water which could be poor for the health of native species.

Some government pilot projects aim to attempt restocking pure native cutthroat trout into streams, but it is not an easy task. The water quality has a large effect on how native species interact with their environment.

Many outdoor enthusiasts may not realize the impact of their actions on Alberta’s delicate ecosystems. Giesbrecht advises that people should take the extra step to protect these watersheds as many of these species are prone to illnesses and diseases.

One common disease that affects many trout is whirling disease, scientifically known as Myxobolus cerebralis. According to the Government of Canada website, “Whirling disease can cause death in the younger life stages of susceptible freshwater finfish. Overall deaths of infected young fish can reach 90 per cent.”

Whirling disease in fish creates deformities in the spine and back fin which instills a “whirling” behaviour, meaning the affected fish will swim in circles due to loss of coordination.

The spreading of whirling disease is very common from human interaction outdoors. “People can risk spreading whirling disease because that parasite lives in sediment. So, if you’ve got dirty shoes and you go downstream and then you go upstream, there’s a risk that you’re going to be transferring whirling disease, which is very serious for fish, not for people,” Giesbrecht says.

The less of a severe ecological footprint left will have a lesser impact on how watersheds can harbour native fish and other species of organisms that share that space.

Reintroducing these species, such as Westslope cutthroat, can be challenging due to the difficulties of captive breeding. Therefore, Alberta, home to world-renowned hiking, fishing, and overall outdoor activity, must be protected and preserved at all costs.

So what can we do?

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to keep track of their impact and do what they can to collect garbage to minimize human pollution. Many organizations that contribute to maintaining Albertan waterways encourage people to reach out with inquiries or attend volunteer events to get hands-on experience making a difference one day at a time.

Giesbrecht reiterates that people can do their part by ensuring they “keep the waterways clean, clear, cold, and connected as they say, especially for the fish.”

Brennen French is a Contributor for The Reflector 2024-2025.