Skateboards, pudding, and the little pink girl— Send in your best bus story!

Bus stories, everyone has one! Each issue we will be including your submissions of your best bus stories! Here’s our latest.

The skateboard guy

“I was sitting near the front of the Max Purple bus, while on the phone with my friend. Across from me, there were two older men sitting next to each other. When the bus stopped, this guy with a skateboard who didn’t have a mask came in and sat beside them. I think the older guys were telling him to put on a mask or something, but then the skateboard guy got angry. He stood up and started arguing with them. All of the other people at the front and I quickly made our way to the back.

Later, the bus driver stopped the bus and told the skateboard guy to leave. But that was scary. During that argument, the skateboard guy looked like he was about to throw hands or in his case, throw boards.” – Alex, Calgary

Tapioca Lady

“This happened on my first time ever taking the bus in Calgary and I’ve still never seen something quite as absurd. I was 18, heading to Mount Royal University, nervous because coming from a small town I had basically no experience with public transit. Shortly after I sat down, a lady sat adjacent to me. She initially caught my attention because she was carrying two large luxury handbags. After the bus set off, she reached into one of the bags and pulled out a six-pack of tapioca pudding and a spoon. I thought it was a little odd to eat pudding on the bus, but who am I to judge someone’s snack choice? She started on one of the pudding cups and after she finished that, she immediately started on another. Over the course of the 10-minute ride, she ate the entire six-pack, stacking the empty cups inside each other. Once she finished, she stuck the stack of emptied cups back in her purse and departed the bus. To this day, the story of Tapioca Lady is still fondly shared among my friends and family.” – Zach, Calgary

The little pink girl

“There’s this little girl and her mom that get on my bus everyday. The girl is so cute and tiny — probably only 4 years old. Her favourite colour is clearly pink because she gets on the bus as a beacon of pink joy every day. She wears a pink unicorn jacket with a pink kitten toque. She always wants to go up the stairs and sit as high up as she can. She laughs the cutest little giggle every time the bus goes over a bump. She brightens everyone’s day! She is always the best part of my ride.” – Robby, Ontario

