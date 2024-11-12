Lest we forget: Calgary’s 2024 Remembrance Day efforts

by · November 12, 2024

The Military Museum welcomes visitors to join a Remembrance Day ceremony at noon on Nov. 11 and a formal laying of the wreaths. Photo by Aiden Johner

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector Nov. 7, 2024

Archives