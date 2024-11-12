Lest we forget: Calgary’s 2024 Remembrance Day efforts

Bella Coco, News Editor |

With the arrival of November, Calgary has begun to observe Remembrance Day by putting up the Field of Crosses and scheduling various ceremonies from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Every Nov. 11, Canadians honour those in the armed forces who have laid down their lives for our country.

Remembrance Day begins at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, which signifies the anniversary of the Armistice agreement signing and honours the first step toward ending World War one.

How the city is honouring Remembrance Day

Before the official day of honouring Canadian military efforts happens, Calgary is holding sunrise and sunset ceremonies at the Field of Crosses.

Each day holds different ceremonies to feature different branches of the Canadian Military. This is Calgary’s 16th year holding the Field of Crosses ceremonies.

As also cited by the Calgary Herald, the schedule is as follows:

Nov. 1: Royal Canadian Air Force day, 8:29 a.m., and 6:09 p.m. Nov. 2: Youth day, 8:31 a.m., and 6:07 p.m. Nov. 3: Memorial cross families day, 7:33 a.m., and 5:05 p.m. Nov. 4: Royal Canadian Navy day, 7:35 a.m., and 5:03 p.m. Nov. 5: Canadian Army day, 7:36 a.m., and 5:02 p.m. Nov. 6: Honouring women of war, 7:38 a.m., and honouring Jewish fallen, 5 p.m. Nov. 7: First responders day, 7:40 a.m., and 4:59 p.m. Nov. 8: Indigenous veterans day, 7:41 a.m., and 4:57 p.m. Nov. 9: USA tribute, 7:43 a.m., and animals in war, 4:55 p.m. Nov. 10: UN peacekeeper, 7:45 a.m., and night of lights, 4:54 p.m.

The city landscape is adorned with more than 3,500 crosses to honour those from Canada who gave their lives in times of war.

The event on Remembrance Day will begin at 10 a.m., and Memorial Drive will be closed from 9 a.m., until after the ceremony.

Those who can not attend the ceremony on Nov. 11 may also watch a live stream of the televised Remembrance Day ceremony on the Field of Crosses website..

While visiting the Field of Crosses is free of charge, Calgarians can also adopt a cross as a way to provide a donation. Those interested can either donate one set amount or commit to a monthly donation to the Field of Crosses.

Calgary Military Museum

In addition to the Field of Crosses ceremonies, Calgary’s Military Museum is also holding a Remembrance Day celebration.

The museum will open at noon and close at 6 p.m., and admission will be by donation.

10:25 a.m: Arrival of VIPs and guests of honour. 10:30 a.m: Ceremony begins. 10:59 a.m: Last Post is performed, flags lowered. 11:00 a.m: Act of Remembrance, two minutes of silence. 11:05 a.m: Ceremonial wreaths are laid. 11:45 a.m – 6:00 p.m: Museum is open to the public.

After the ceremony, guests are welcome to head to the Eternal Flame monument to join the laying of the wreaths. The museum is permitting real poppies to be laid and will provide staff to escort guests.

For those interested in visiting Calgary’s Military Museum year round, student admission is a flat rate of $7 before tax.

King’s Own Calgary Regiment

The King’s Own Calgary Regiment will be holding both a parade and two small services on Nov. 11

The full unit parade, which will feature members of the reserve armoured unit and part-time professional soldiers, begins at 10:15 a.m., and finishes at 11:30 a.m., at 137 Battalion Memorial, North Glenmore Park.

Both of the smaller services will be held at the Battalion Park on Signal Hill Dr., or at the Cochrane Legion.

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium—Royal Canadian Legion

A Royal Canadian Legion Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m., will be held at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. General seating is provided and doors open at 9 a.m.

The event is free, and tickets will be available at the door on a first come, first serve basis.

If weather conditions permit outdoor activities, the Royal Canadian Legion will also hold a march immediately following the ceremony.