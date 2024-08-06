Team Canada FanFest hits it off on Stephen Ave

Arroy (AJ) Jacob, Web Editor |

Stephen Avenue was again bombarded with red and white to celebrate Team Canada at Paris 2024.

Saturday, July 27th, marked Calgary’s first public exposure to Team Canada pride, with multiple events spanning the entire day and weekend.

Below is a summary of some incredible opportunities and events that Calgarians of all ages used to show off their Olympic spirit.

Stephen Avenue & Coca-Cola

Stephen Avenue is iconic for connecting the community to food and the arts. It was painted red and white with the flags of Team Canada Olympians alongside their sport.

Patrons entering met staff and volunteers operating various activities. As they walked through and interacted with the event, staff from Coca-Cola Canada arrived and handed out free ice-cold Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero cans to anyone interested.

The main stage

Enter Dawn Richardson and Orion Griffith-Edwards, two winter Olympians and two of many Team Canada athletes who sat down to discuss their experiences in winter sports, such as bobsleigh, and how their sponsorship through RBC has impacted their lives, careers, hopes, and ambitions. You can find out more about their interview here.

Dawn and Orion were just two of the numerous athletes who stopped by to impart words of wisdom to future Calgarians and their hopes of winning gold for the country. Most speakers were Winter Olympians, but they also included Summer Olympians, including retired athletes from Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016.

Children’s activities

Like RBC, Toyota sponsored Team Canada, and the Team Toyota Challenge was a fantastic way to get individuals well-versed in supporting our athletes.

Staff and volunteers gathered and promoted healthy physical activity with kids and adults to throw basketballs into the hoops to rack up points and get prizes. You can learn more about Toyota’s support for Team Canada at their official site here.

Team Canada set up other summer sports for kids to showcase their play and team spirit. Soccer nets and goalposts were stationed just beyond the main stage, and children of all ages came to compete for “gold” by kicking and throwing soccer balls into their respective goals. They also set up small gymnastics beams and trampolines that kids enjoyed using to showcase their flexibility, an vivid imagination. Staff and volunteers cheered them on, and they proved Canada’s competitive spirit will live on in the next generation of athletes.

Signed autographs

After a set of Olympians finishes their talks on the main stage, they are invited to sit at a separate tent, where Calgarians receive signed Team Canada wall posters and a free photo from the staff and volunteers.