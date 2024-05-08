Asian Canadians to know for Asian Heritage Month 2024

Arroy (AJ) Jacob, Web Editor |

May has rolled around once again, and Canada’s national recognition for Asian Canadian and Pacific Islanders begins.

The 2024 theme for Asian Heritage Month this year is “Preserving the Past Embracing the Future: Amplifying Asian Canadian Legacy.” According to the Government of Canada, they say that “this theme celebrates the rich heritage and contributions of people of Asian origin in Canada while also looking forward to the future with optimism and hopefulness.”

Initiated in 2001, Vivienne Poy, the first Chinese-Canadian senator brought forth the notion to designate the month of May as Asian Heritage Month, in humble recognition of Manzo Nagano, the first Japanese person to ever officially immigrate to Canada – in May 1877.

This Asian Heritage Month, we will take a brief deep dive into the Canadian history of some of the nation’s most influential Asian and Pacific Islander Canadians and their contributions to politics, pop culture, food, and community.

Amy Go

Amy Go is a tireless social justice advocate with a career rooted in social work and spanning over three decades. Her passion lies in fighting for the rights of immigrants, seniors, and other marginalized groups. Amy’s impressive leadership experience includes serving as Past President of the Chinese Canadian National Council, where she gave voice to Chinese Canadians and championed social justice causes.

Her commitment to supporting newcomers is further evident in her founding of the CARE Centre for Internationally Educated Nurses in Ontario, helping immigrant professionals integrate into Canadian society.

Beyond leadership roles, Go has been a powerful force in campaigns for justice. Her efforts in the redress campaign for the head tax and Chinese Exclusion Act were critical for reconciliation and acknowledging historical injustices.

Aseem Pandey

Aseem Pandey is known for his dedication to creating sustainable solutions in Canadian energy harvesting. He pursued an MSc in Chemical Engineering from the University of Calgary and has implemented several research projects in place on biodegradable nanoparticles for heavy oil recovery.

Currently the Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of EnviCore Inc., Pandey has been a driving force in developing processes to transform mining tailings and construction waste into valuable resources. His pioneering work not only reduces pollution and cuts carbon emissions, but also promotes a circular economy within the mining and construction industries. By repurposing waste materials, Pandey’s technology helps reduce the need for raw material extraction, conserving resources and minimizing environmental impact.

He has made his rounds and is a groundbreaking contributor for influencing the market for sustainable technology. With numerous scholarly research articles on Google Scholar, it is safe to assume that his dedication to help drive the future of chemical engineering is unparalleled.

Teresa Woo-Paw

Teresa Woo-Paw stands as a beacon of leadership and social change in Canada. Her dedication to diversity, inclusion, and civic participation is a force for positive transformation. A natural collaborator with a deep understanding of community needs, she tirelessly works to dismantle barriers and create a more equitable society. Woo-Paw’s groundbreaking election to the Calgary Board of Education in 1995 made her the first Canadian woman of Chinese descent to serve in the role.

Throughout her tenure, she championed educational equity and opportunity for all, particularly focusing on marginalized students and advocating for resources to support English language learners. Her influence extended beyond the classroom as she actively fostered partnerships between schools and community organizations, ensuring students had access to a wide range of support.

Woo-Paw’s dedication to social good hasn’t gone unnoticed. She’s received numerous prestigious awards throughout her career, including the Chinese Canadian Legend Award (2016), the YWCA Women of Distinction Award (1998), and most recently, the Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Award (2023).

Nisha Pahuja

Born in New Delhi, Nisha Pahuja became an influential filmmaker in the documentary world, and landed Oscar, Emmy, and Peabody nominations for her art.

Nisha’s groundbreaking documentary, “The World Before Her,” delves into the complex challenges faced by young Indian women. Its premiere at the Tribeca International Film Festival was met with critical acclaim, including the prestigious Best Documentary award, launching the film onto the global stage.

Deeply affected by the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, Nisha used the film’s momentum to spark national conversations about women’s rights and gender-based violence in India. Through tireless work and innovative crowdfunding, she brought screenings and transformative discussions to underserved communities, demonstrating the power of documentary filmmaking to ignite change.

Her 2022 film, “To Kill a Tiger,” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, showcasing a family’s relentless pursuit of justice for their daughter, a sexual assault survivor. This powerful David and Goliath story resonated deeply, earning the Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film. Its international acclaim continued, culminating in an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature in 2024 and a Peabody nomination, cementing Nisha’s status as a force for change through documentary filmmaking.