2024 NFL free agency landscape

Ethan Dalton, Staff Writer |

As per usual, the 2024 NFL offseason is set to be a highly unpredictable time. This period kicks off with the chaos of free agency. Many big names, including established elite league veterans and dynamic young players at the end of their rookie deals, are available this offseason. Most notably, the safety, edge rusher, and running back market have a plethora of great options this year. Below is a quick description of the most notable free agents, presented in no particular order. These include how productive their 2023 season was, and an outlook of their future. The following free agent list was referenced as of writing.

Vikings: QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins, who is recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in week 8 of 2023, displayed elite production pre-injury. He will be a top target for teams seeking a top-10 veteran quarterback if he does not return to Minnesota.

Giants: RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley, when healthy, is one of the most versatile and explosive running backs in the NFL. The running back market is still highly controversial as they are being undervalued by teams, but any offense would benefit from the addition of Saquon.

Vikings: EDGE Danielle Hunter

Hunter will be the most sought-after pass rusher this offseason, posting seasons of 10.5 and 16.5 sacks in 2022 and 2023 respectively. Any team that is remotely struggling with sack production should be offering Hunter a contract.

Titans: RB Derrick Henry

Henry, who is already a Hall of Fame lock, has been one of the best running backs in this era of football. Entering his ninth season, Henry is still an elite power back who will give any offense a distinct advantage in goal-line or short-yardage situations.

Bills: CB Tre’davious White

White has had difficulty being on the field for the past few seasons but has been undoubtedly Buffalo’s best corner during his tenure there. He will have interest from many teams, despite his age and injuries.

Seahawks: DL Leonard Williams

Leonard was traded to Seattle this last October for a second and fifth-round pick from the Giants and had four sacks in 2023. He is still able to produce sacks while being effective in stopping the run but is getting up there in age.

Saints: FS Marcus Maye

Maye was recently released by the Saints, likely due to their nightmare cap space situation. He will not be without a job for long and will be able to help out most defensive secondaries, as he’s been a solid safety.

Cowboys: LT Tyron Smith

Smith is coming off of a great season, playing 13 games and allowing only one sack. The impression from the Cowboys is that he will not return. He has had issues with staying on the field in the past, but would greatly improve most offensive lines in the NFL.

Raiders: RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs, who led the league in rushing yards in 2022, had a relatively disappointing 2023 season. Much of this blame goes to the Raiders’ internal coaching issues. He is still an elite rushing threat when utilized properly, and is still very young.

Cowboys: RB Tony Pollard

Pollard, who finally got his chance as a dual-threat workhorse back in Dallas’ offense, had a very underwhelming 2023 season. He is still an efficient rusher, young, and has been able to stay healthy for the most part.

49ers: EDGE Chase Young

Young, who won DROY in 2020, has had struggles staying healthy in his short career. When available, he is capable of producing sacks but does not seem to have the same explosiveness he had as a rookie. Some teams will be willing to take a shot on him.

Buccaneers: LB Devin White

White is arguably the most athletic inside linebacker in the NFL, who can be effective in the pass-and-run game. Despite winning his ring in Tampa, he seems eager to receive a handsome payday elsewhere.

Lions: SS C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Gardner-Johnson suffered a torn pec early in the year but was a key piece in Detroit’s struggling secondary when he was on the field. Any team looking to add a young, hard-hitting, ball-hawking safety will be looking into ‘CJGJ’.

Chargers: RB Austin Ekeler

Ekeler’s regression finally hit this year, after two previous years of elite production and being able to stay healthy as a workhorse in LA. He is getting older and seems to have lost a step, but will still be able to be productive in a good offense.

Seahawks: FS Quandre Diggs

Diggs is another cap casualty from the Seahawks. He has quietly been one of the more consistent safeties in the league and will receive lots of interest from teams looking for safety help.

Seahawks: SS Jamaal Adams

Adams has largely been plagued with injury the last two seasons. He hasn’t been able to play up to his level from college, and early years with the Jets. That being said, he is a hard-hitting box safety who’s also effective as a pass rusher.

Bills: FS Jordan Poyer

Poyer was recently released due to Buffalo’s cap issues. He is one of the best safeties in football when on the field, and will be able to be a key piece in any defensive secondary. He is probably the best safety available on the market.

Bills: SS Micah Hyde

Hyde, alongside Jordan Poyer, has formed possibly the best safety tandem in the NFL when they’re both on the field. He has been a key piece in Buffalo’s secondary, and should receive plenty of interest should he leave Buffalo.

Dolphins: C/G Connor Williams

Williams’ 2023 season was cut short due to a torn ACL but has started 26 games at center for the Dolphins since joining the team in 2022. He has been a solid piece on that offensive line, both in pass protection and in the run game.

Texans: DL Sheldon Rankins

Rankins is coming off of a six-sack season in Houston and has been able to stay healthy throughout most of his career. He would bring a great veteran presence to any defensive line, should he leave Houston.

Ravens: ILB Patrick Queen

Queen has been one of the league’s best inside linebackers since joining the Ravens in 2020. The versatile linebacker, alongside Roquan Smith, formed possibly the best inside linebacker duo in the league this year.

Falcons: DL Calais Campbell

Much like Cox, Campbell has been in the league for a very long time and has been able to be productive throughout his career. He is still able to produce, accumulating six and a half sacks for the Falcons this year, but his best years are far behind him.

Bengals: DL D.J. Reader

Reader has been a key piece on Cincinnati’s defensive line, mainly as a reliable run defender. He will have interest from many teams looking to improve their run defence if he does not return to Cincinnati.

Commanders: CB Kendall Fuller

Fuller has been a solid corner throughout his career. He’s been able to stay healthy and be a key piece in defensive secondaries. Entering his 9th season, Fuller will draw plenty of interest from teams needing defensive back depth.