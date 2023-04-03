Ride the wave of Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation

Izabella Jaspar, Staff Writer

Miley Cyrus released her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation on March 10, 2023. From upbeat tracks to somber ballads, this album is sure to empower listeners to take control of their lives. Cyrus has been in the music industry for years, and she has gone through several phases of reinvention. With her new album, Endless Summer Vacation, Cyrus starts fresh and embraces her unique sound. The album is filled with upbeat songs that reflect her newfound optimism and zest for life.

The album consists of nine tracks, with each song that conveys a different aspect of being in the present. To start off the album, her viral song “Flowers” sets the tone for the rest of the album as it is going to be about self-love and discovery. “Flowers” is a reminder that you do not need a partner to be happy.

In the third track, “Rose Colored Lenses” Cyrus discusses how her sight was blinded by rose-coloured glasses in a past relationship. The upbeat song explains how she saw these red flags within her relationship but ignored them, but she is aware now that it was both beautiful and dangerous. Cyrus explains how easy it can be for people to get caught up in their own romanticized version of love and relationships. In this song, Cyrus warns listeners not to fall into this trap as it can lead them down a dangerous path that can cause more harm than good in the long run.

The last song on the album “Wonder Woman” is a perfect conclusion to this album. The powerful ballad is said to be written about Cyrus’ mom. The song tells the story of how a woman wants to be presented to the world as strong, carefree and brave. However, behind closed doors, she falls apart and her emotions take control. Cyrus sings about her own experiences of being with someone who wasn’t right for her and was unloyal. She warns listeners not to get too wrapped up in someone else’s version of what love should look like, as it can easily lead them down a path of disappointment or heartbreak if they’re not careful.

Overall, Miley Cyrus’ new album Endless Summer Vacation is an inspirational reminder to embrace every moment that they have without fear of failure or judgement from others. It encourages them to explore their own boundaries and make mistakes without guilt or shame, as these experiences can lead them down a path of self-discovery if they allow them to do so. It is an inspirational reminder for us that life is all about risks and learning from mistakes along the way.

It provides a message that encourages people to embrace their imperfections and appreciate every second that they have without getting too wrapped up in romanticized versions of love or expectations from others.