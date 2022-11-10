Tips and tricks to get over art block

Izabella Jaspar, Contributor

As an artist, there will be times when inspiration comes to a close and it feels like you’re out of ideas. The creative high of big and bright ideas is no longer there and an ‘art block’ is all that’s left. For a person to have the drive or want to make art again, it all comes down to making the right choices.

Colour and Objects

One simple way to find inspiration is to look at the area around you. If there is a certain colour that you are drawn to, use that to create. It might be a colour that you haven’t tried before or an unexpected colour that might not fit.

There might be a material or a tool you haven’t used before and this might be the perfect time to try that. This way, the artwork would not have the predicted outcome, and it gives you a new exciting starting point.

Rethink and Redo

Going through past projects is a fun way to look back and laugh and even cringe at the past. Recreating past work is a nice way to see how much you’ve progressed in your art journey. When you recreate past work, think of a new way on how it can fit your current style and taste level.

When I am in a creative funk I like to rebrand already existing everyday items. I use tools such as Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to play around with logos. In addition, you can also redesign or invent merchandise for your favourite artists. Remember to add works you’re proud of to your portfolio!

Use what you know

Art blocks could be established from a life roadblock. This might be an experience or emotion that you have a hard time processing. But this roadblock could be used for a new idea for art. Channelling that experience or emotion to let it freely translate into your art could even be a healing or cathartic process that will help improve your mental health.

The loss of the drive to create art is inevitable but it’s not impossible to avoid. Don’t overwhelm yourself, it should not feel like a have-to situation, but a want. Taking a break from art is always a good idea when it becomes stressful. Let any inspiration come naturally and don’t overthink. Art should be enjoyable and thrilling, and creating habits and techniques is important to keep the thrill.