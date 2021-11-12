Album Review: Certified Lover Boy by Drake

Certified Lover Boy

Drake

OVO Sound and Republic Records

Score: B-

For any other rapper, this would be a great album. But this is Drake, the artist of the decade.

Pop culture holds Drake in esteem for his song crafting, ingenious sampling and sound influences. That is why this album is so disappointing. Certified Lover Boy (CLB) is missing all the usual pieces of Drake’s feature qualities that compel us to listen to his music and what won him 192 awards.

Not only that, but songs like “Girls Want Girls,” “TSU,” and “F*****g Fans” have some of the least self-aware sentiments we have ever heard from Drake.

“Girls Want Girls” is Drake’s attempt at being progressive. “F*****g Fans” is way too blunt for his modus operandi. As for “TSU,” he credits R. Kelly, who was recently found guilty on nine counts including racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery, sex trafficking, and a violation of the Mann Act.

Although, “Remorse” and “Race My Mind” give us a glimpse into the costs of staying on top and the conflict of never being at peace, and Drake has not found a way to navigate that.

At the end of the day, if Drake drops an album, it will sell, stream and ultimately do well — even if it’s not the best quality.

— Sydney Rosewarn