Get the chance to meet industry professionals during CIFF using discounted student passes

By Riggs Zyrille Vergara, Publishing Editor

Aside from the more than 180 features and short films being showcased in the 22nd annual Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) from Sept 23 to Oct 3, the festival is introducing its first-ever Industry Week which features programming intended for anyone interested in film and TV no matter where they are in their career, with a chance to get a discounted pass if you are a student.

The Industry Week, which is happening from Sept. 23 to 26, features Alberta’s first-ever State of the Industry Address, a Master Class with Ghostbusters: Afterlife editors Dana Glauberman and Nate Orloff, a variety of industry discussions, opportunities to mix and mingle at exclusive industry get-togethers, and online and in-person access to all CIFF films.

Other benefits of the pass include access to the Industry Newsletter which contains daily festival updates and exclusive industry information and access to the Industry Week delegate list.

The student pass will be $100 less than the regular industry pass with only limited slots available to be purchased. Each student must apply through this page before Sept. 17 to be eligible for the discount.

The same as last year’s festival, CIFF will be holding both in-cinema and at-home screenings for the festivalgoers. As the largest film festival in Alberta and the sixth-largest in Canada, CIFF is expected to have more than 30,000 guests.

The Industry Week will also be featuring the 47th annual Rosie Awards presented by the Alberta Media Production Industries Association which continues to put a spotlight on Alberta’s film industry and celebrate this year’s best in production. It will be happening in the Hyatt Regency in Calgary on Sept. 23.

“The Rosie Awards continue to recognize the quality of Alberta’s film talent every year. The Calgary International Film Festival is excited about the opportunity to be partnering with the Rosie Awards this year as part of CIFF’s official industry programming, to further elevate the achievements of Calgary’s, and Alberta’s, film industry.”, said Brian Owens, Artistic Director of CIFF in a Facebook post.

As part of its Alberta spotlight, the festival will showcase four locally shot Alberta features, 11 shorts and three documentaries.

Tickets go on sale starting Sept. 10.