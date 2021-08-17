MRU requires masks in all classrooms and labs this fall

by Riggs Zyrille Vergara, Publishing Editor

Mount Royal University (MRU) makes wearing of masks mandatory in all classrooms, laboratories and any indoor spaces with 20 or more people this coming fall semester.

A health update released last Aug. 16 outlining these new rules also includes strong recommendations on wearing masks in common spaces like hallways and meeting areas. A strong recommendation of wearing masks at all times is also given to people who are not fully vaccinated.

When working alone in an office or similar space, masks are not needed to be worn by an individual.

Students, faculty and staff can acquire masks from the Security Services if they fail to bring one to campus. Each laboratory and classroom will have its own supply of masks in the instructor podiums that will also be available for everyone inside the space.

Aside from the masks, MRU is also reducing the number and flow of people at any given time in high-traffic areas of the campus through better congestion scheduling. They have amplified this by adding signages to indicate traffic flow and occupancy limits in every area.

Non-essential shared furnishings were also removed and plexiglass was installed in meeting spaces. Increased use of outdoor spaces is also highly promoted by the campus through the provision of stronger Wi-Fi connections.

High traffic areas will now also include hand-sanitizing stations and increased cleaning by staff. Fresh airflow is also being maximized through the campus ventilation system.

They also strongly request that only people who are fully vaccinated enter the campus.

“Remember, let’s be courteous and patient with those who might have different levels of comfort with in-person learning. Please respect the measures that are in place, get vaccinated, and care for yourself and others.” said MRU President and Vice-Chancellor Tim Rahilly, PhD.

Anyone attending the campus is requested to self-screen daily for symptoms using the Alberta Health Services form and stay home if feeling unwell or showing symptoms. Employees can complete the self-isolation/case report form when exhibiting symptoms.

The University of Calgary, University of Alberta and University of Lethbridge also followed suit the next day by mandating masks to be worn in all public indoor spaces of their campuses where at least two metres of social distancing is not possible.

However, they will not provide non-medical masks for staff and students on campus.

The three universities will also include regular rapid COVID-19 testing for those who are unvaccinated but wish to return to campus.