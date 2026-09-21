On your marks, get set…Cougars athletics is back

Julia Finot, Sports Editor

As October approaches, the 2026-2027 U SPORTS season is quickly coming into full swing for university campuses. This season, Mount Royal University (MRU) Cougars teams hope to exceed Canada West expectations and contend for nationals.

There are plenty of storylines to follow this season, everything from heated Crowchild rivalries to award-winning rookies. Here are the top stories to watch out for.

Championship aspirations

For the first time in Cougars history, MRU will host the U SPORTS Men’s Volleyball Championship in 2027, with the women following suit in 2028. Since joining U SPORTS in 2012, the men’s volleyball team has only qualified once. The Cougars will automatically qualify as tournament hosts, but now the expectations go beyond simply winning Canada West. The challenge will be proving they belong among Canada’s best while avoiding an early exit on home court.

The men’s hockey team is no stranger to the national stage. In the past two seasons, they punched their ticket to nationals by finishing second at the Canada West Championship, but unfortunately, they have been eliminated early twice in the tournament. This season, the team is welcoming 10 new players to the roster, leaving the question of whether the Cougars can return to nationals; will they make a deeper run with a young team?

The men’s soccer team came the closest to winning a national title last year. After winning the Canada West Championship, the Cougars made it all the way to the final U SPORTS match. They sadly fell 1-0 after a blizzarding double overtime in Toronto. With the majority of their veteran core returning, they’ll be looking to finish the job and claim their place as the nation’s top team.

Family affairs

The Cougars continue to prove that athletic talent runs in the family. This season, three sets of siblings will suit up for the same team.

Returning women’s hockey defenders Jordynne and Jaselyn Hojnocki are back on the blue line for MRU. Coming into her sophomore season, Jaselyn is expected to take on a larger role and maybe even get paired with her sister to anchor the team’s defence.

The men’s hockey team welcomes Joey Lies, who joins his older brother Justin after an impressive season in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. In 48 games, he scored 27 goals and assisted an additional 20 times. With 10 newcomers joining the roster, it will be interesting to see if the brothers will reunite on the same line.

At Kenyon Court, twin brothers Elijah and Noah Barlow begin their university careers after dominating high school basketball. The pair led their high school, Holy Trinity Academy, to zone and provincial championships while averaging over 16 points per game each. Their chemistry is bound to make an immediate impact coming off the bench.

Not just the best in the West

Last season, two Cougars athletes were awarded the U SPORTS Rookie of the Year award: Isa MacPhee for women’s hockey and Kale Orr for men’s volleyball. Although neither athlete led their team to a championship, both cemented themselves as key cornerstones on their teams.

MacPhee immediately became one of the Cougars’ most dependable defenders. Appearing in 31 games, she tallied three goals and 10 assists, finishing as the highest-scoring rookie in the West. Her poise, decision-making skills and ability to play longer minutes earned her national recognition. This season, the team will look to her more, now also as a leader.

Orr’s arrival in Canada West quickly exceeded expectations. He led all rookies with 259 kills, ranking third in all of Canada West. He also recorded 132 digs—more than any of the three MRU liberos. Orr spent August representing Canada in Mexico and Puerto Rico, and now, after returning to MRU, he is expected to step into a larger leadership role, leading the team into nationals.

The Battle of Crowchild Trail

Few rivalries in Canada West are as consistent as MRU against the University of Calgary (UCalgary) Dinos. Last season, the teams met 31 times across regular season and playoff matches. The Dinos narrowly held an edge over MRU, winning 16 games to the Cougars’ 15.

Last season’s matchups were among the most memorable for each team. The Dinos eliminated MRU during the men’s volleyball Play-In series and the women’s soccer team defeated the Cougars in the Canada West bronze medal match. But it wasn’t all Dinos; the Cougars defeated the men’s hockey team during the Canada West Semi-Finals.

The crosstown rivalry will continue this season as MRU is set to face UCalgary in 24 regular-season games. The biggest dates to watch out for are the annual Crowchild Classic game in January, the women’s soccer rematch on Sept. 26 and Oct. 9, and the men’s volleyball rematch on Nov. 13 and 14.